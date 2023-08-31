What's new

Former Kremlin official blames the ruble's crash on Russia's stockpile of rupees that's stranded in India

GamoAccu

GamoAccu

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 2, 2020
Messages
1,883
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
United States
Mikhail Zadornov, Russia's former minister of finance, attributed the ruble's recent crash to the Kremlin's stockpile of rupees that are stuck in India.

In an opinion piece for RBC, a local outlet, the economist called for the Russian Central Bank to intervene in the exchange rate markets, citing that the ruble's levels would not organically reorient themselves under today's environment.

In his view, the ruble's current 95-per-dollar level is in part the result of Russia's inability to convert rupees it earned via exports into its own currency, leaving the rupees stranded.

Energy trade between the countries blossomed since Russia was restricted by Western sanctions, but Moscow soon found out that the rupees used in the trade have little use in most global markets.

"We have nothing to buy in India, but we cannot return these rupees, because the rupee is an inconvertible currency," Zadornov wrote. He estimated that Russia has sent $30 billion worth of oil-related products to India, and imported $6 billion-$7 billion worth of products.

The economist also cited other factors, such as stimulus given out to Russians. When this happens, demand for imports rises, therefore pushing the ruble down.

He said the ruble could return to 85 against the dollar, if Russia abandons stimulus and the central bank tightens monetary policy. Among other ideas, he added that future export agreements should be met with repatriation requirements.

Zadornov's writings caught the attention of the Kremlin. It's state-run Tass agency said Russia's Energy Ministry denied he statements that stranded rupees weakened the ruble.

Moscow previously has acknowledged that Russia has accumulated billions of rupees that are sitting in Indian banks.

Russia prefers to be paid in Chinese yuan, which has become the most-used foreign currency in Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow has reportedly been hesitant about using the rupee due to exchange-rate volatility.

Russia and India previously suspended negotiations over using rupees for trade between the two countries. Russia and India remain deadlocked in a currency dispute that has also frozen weapons sales between the two countries.

finance.yahoo.com

Former Kremlin official blames the ruble's crash on Russia's stockpile of rupees that's stranded in India

"We have nothing to buy in India, but we cannot return these rupees, because the rupee is an inconvertible currency."
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Russia and India reviving rupee settlements in trade
Replies
0
Views
231
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
StraightEdge
  • Article
Exclusive: India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees
Replies
3
Views
260
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Bilal9
India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees
Replies
9
Views
380
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
GamoAccu
Modi’s Push to Take Indian Rupee Global Gets Off to a Slow Start
Replies
1
Views
106
Kuru
Kuru
kaykay
Govt makes first crude oil payment to UAE in Indian rupees
Replies
6
Views
234
VkdIndian
VkdIndian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom