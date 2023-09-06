Former air chief robbed at gun point

SecularNationalist
Thanks to the scums in GHQ no one is safe these days. Islamabad a city known for his peace is becoming another Karachi bcz of this hyper inflation. Crimes in Islamabad are on the rise like never before.
Former Air Chief Marshal Robbed at Gunpoint in Islamabad
Former Air Chief Marshal, Tahir Rafique Butt, was confronted by armed robbers in Islamabad's F-11/1 sector when he was strolling, accompanied by his two
propakistani.pk