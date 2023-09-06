What's new

Former air chief robbed at gun point

SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Feb 21, 2015
Messages
7,864
Reaction score
-7
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thanks to the scums in GHQ no one is safe these days. Islamabad a city known for his peace is becoming another Karachi bcz of this hyper inflation. Crimes in Islamabad are on the rise like never before.
propakistani.pk

Former Air Chief Marshal Robbed at Gunpoint in Islamabad

Former Air Chief Marshal, Tahir Rafique Butt, was confronted by armed robbers in Islamabad's F-11/1 sector when he was strolling, accompanied by his two
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Former Spymaster Faiz Hameed Under House Arrest, Claims Asad Toor
2
Replies
15
Views
714
TacOps
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar quits PTI a day after arrest
Replies
1
Views
190
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chief nominated in GHQ attack, other cases
Replies
5
Views
162
maverick1977
maverick1977
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chief's lawyers booked for 'physical altercation' with Attock Jail personnel
Replies
1
Views
153
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
Orca
Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Lahore
Replies
10
Views
789
GodToons
GodToons

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom