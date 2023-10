Forget Tesla – this $13,000 tiny car is Japan's best-selling EV

The 11-foot-long Nissan Sakura is Japan's best-selling electric vehicle, data from Bloomberg shows.

The $13,000 "kei car" has left rivals such as Tesla in the dust.

Mini kei trucks are taking off in the US, with some being sold for as little as $5,000.

The cozy interior of the Nissan Sakura. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Kei trucks such as the Daihatsu Hijet have become increasingly popular in the US TORU YAMANAKA/Getty Images