What's new

Forget Tesla – this $13,000 tiny car is Japan's best-selling EV

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
5,105
Reaction score
0
Country
China
Location
China

Forget Tesla – this $13,000 tiny car is Japan's best-selling EV

Oct 24, 2023, 6:36 PM GMT+8

A pink Nissan Sakura against a backdrop of a snow-capped Mount Fuji and red leaves.
The Sakura is Japan's best-selling EV. SOPA Images/Getty Images

  • The 11-foot-long Nissan Sakura is Japan's best-selling electric vehicle, data from Bloomberg shows.
  • The $13,000 "kei car" has left rivals such as Tesla in the dust.
  • Mini kei trucks are taking off in the US, with some being sold for as little as $5,000.
Tesla may dominate the global EV market — but for drivers in Japan, a $13,000 tiny car is proving a better investment.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the Sakura — a $13,000 minicar developed jointly by Nissan and Mitsubishi — is the best-selling electric car in Japan this year, accounting for about half of all EVs sold in the country so far this year. Bloomberg reported that the cost of the vehicle included government subsidies.

The Sakura launched last year and has quickly become a phenomenon in its home country, winning Japan's car of the year in 2022. The 11-foot-long car has a range of 180 kilometers on a single charge and can get up to speeds of 130 kilometers an hour.

The interior of a car.

The cozy interior of the Nissan Sakura. SOPA Images/Getty Images

With 35,099 vehicles sold this year, the Sakura has far outperformed its rivals — including Tesla. The automaker, owned by Elon Musk, may dominate the EV market in the West, but in Japan, its larger passenger cars lag behind smaller electric vehicles, which are known as "kei cars."

It makes for a more challenging market for Tesla, which slashed prices of its Model 3 and Y electric cars in Japan earlier this year. The Chinese EV giant BYD, backed by Warren Buffett and closing in on Tesla globally, also started selling its cars in Japan in January.

Kei cars are extremely popular in Japan, especially in rural areas with little public transport. Their cousins, kei trucks, have become increasingly in demand in the US in recent years.

A man standing next to the Daihatsu Hijet mini truck, the trailer of which is filled with baskets of fresh produce.

Kei trucks such as the Daihatsu Hijet have become increasingly popular in the US TORU YAMANAKA/Getty Images

These 11-foot-long pick-up trucks, such as the Suzuki Carry and the Daihatsu Hijet, can cost as little as $5,000 and are very economical to run — although vehicles under 25 years old are subject to tight restrictions in the US.

Despite this, they have become popular in parts of rural America, with the diminutive Japanese vehicles being used on ranches, as delivery vehicles, and even as beekeeper wagons.
 
I want this in Vietnam.

Mini-cars are the future here.

@Menthol you were asking about good japanese products, here's another!
 
Last edited:
Forget Rolls-Royce. KEI cars dominate Japan's EV market.

1698379076126.png


Daihatsu.

1698379131418.png


Both are cool.
 
I'm surprised the japanese don't try to export kei cars.
Would buy them in a heartbeat!
 
REhorror said:
I want this in Vietnam.

Mini-cars are the future here.

@Menthol you were asking about good japanese products, here's another!
Click to expand...

In Indonesia, there's a Wuling Air EV.

A similar city car, but pricey. around USD 15.000 for the lowest level.

To be honest, for a car like that, it should be around USD 7000-8000.

It's a small and very minimum car.

REhorror said:
I'm surprised the japanese don't try to export kei cars.
Would buy them in a heartbeat!
Click to expand...

In Indonesia, it will be popular as well.

What Indonesia needs is a very cheap car.

Small is not a problem, as long as it's a car, instead of driving a motorcycle.

A car is far more comfortable compared with a motorcycle, not to mention for delivering goods and a family car.


Chinese car in Indonesia is not cheap thou.

They sell more expensive models, on the same level as Honda CR-V and HR-V, while what we need is a very cheap car.

The cheapest cars in Indonesia are Japanese brands like Toyota and Daihatsu instead.
 
Last edited:
Menthol said:
In Indonesia, there's a Wuling Air EV.

A similar city car, but pricey. around USD 15.000 for the lowest level.

To be honest, for a car like that, it should be around USD 7000-8000.

It's a small and very minimum car.



In Indonesia, it will be popular as well.

What Indonesia needs is a very cheap car.

Small is not a problem, as long as it's a car, instead of driving a motorcycle.

A car is far more comfortable compared with a motorcycle, not to mention for delivering goods and a family car.


Chinese car in Indonesia is not cheap thou.

They sell more expensive models, on the same level as Honda CR-V and HR-V, while what we need is a very cheap car.

The cheapest cars in Indonesia are Japanese brands like Toyota and Daihatsu instead.
Click to expand...
Wuling is making a killing there because it's only a 2-seater yet it costs more than the Nissan Sakura
1698388594408.png

This is manufactured in Indonesia too.

Might as well get a gas car at that price.
 
艹艹艹 said:

Forget Tesla – this $13,000 tiny car is Japan's best-selling EV

Oct 24, 2023, 6:36 PM GMT+8

A pink Nissan Sakura against a backdrop of a snow-capped Mount Fuji and red leaves.
The Sakura is Japan's best-selling EV. SOPA Images/Getty Images

  • The 11-foot-long Nissan Sakura is Japan's best-selling electric vehicle, data from Bloomberg shows.
  • The $13,000 "kei car" has left rivals such as Tesla in the dust.
  • Mini kei trucks are taking off in the US, with some being sold for as little as $5,000.
Tesla may dominate the global EV market — but for drivers in Japan, a $13,000 tiny car is proving a better investment.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows the Sakura — a $13,000 minicar developed jointly by Nissan and Mitsubishi — is the best-selling electric car in Japan this year, accounting for about half of all EVs sold in the country so far this year. Bloomberg reported that the cost of the vehicle included government subsidies.

The Sakura launched last year and has quickly become a phenomenon in its home country, winning Japan's car of the year in 2022. The 11-foot-long car has a range of 180 kilometers on a single charge and can get up to speeds of 130 kilometers an hour.

The interior of a car.

The cozy interior of the Nissan Sakura. SOPA Images/Getty Images

With 35,099 vehicles sold this year, the Sakura has far outperformed its rivals — including Tesla. The automaker, owned by Elon Musk, may dominate the EV market in the West, but in Japan, its larger passenger cars lag behind smaller electric vehicles, which are known as "kei cars."

It makes for a more challenging market for Tesla, which slashed prices of its Model 3 and Y electric cars in Japan earlier this year. The Chinese EV giant BYD, backed by Warren Buffett and closing in on Tesla globally, also started selling its cars in Japan in January.

Kei cars are extremely popular in Japan, especially in rural areas with little public transport. Their cousins, kei trucks, have become increasingly in demand in the US in recent years.

A man standing next to the Daihatsu Hijet mini truck, the trailer of which is filled with baskets of fresh produce.

Kei trucks such as the Daihatsu Hijet have become increasingly popular in the US TORU YAMANAKA/Getty Images

These 11-foot-long pick-up trucks, such as the Suzuki Carry and the Daihatsu Hijet, can cost as little as $5,000 and are very economical to run — although vehicles under 25 years old are subject to tight restrictions in the US.

Despite this, they have become popular in parts of rural America, with the diminutive Japanese vehicles being used on ranches, as delivery vehicles, and even as beekeeper wagons.
Click to expand...
Good car
lets see if German carmakers can offer similar cars. Good for inner cities.
I recently visited Audi showroom. EVs with Samsung batteries selling prices not under 100,000 euros. That is too much.
 
Menthol said:
Version sold in Indonesia is 4 seaters.

The car itself is pretty basic.
Click to expand...

Yes, it's too basic. You are better off looking at Bingo or new BYD Seagull. Seagull should have NA-Ion battery in 2024 which will make it even more cheaper. Bingo is also great design and good value for money.


 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla's [NACS] EV chargers win over Toyota, but next test will be Asia
Replies
0
Views
87
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla rival Li Auto breaks sales record for the sixth month amid healthy EV demand in China
Replies
2
Views
90
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Was South Korea’s Best-Selling Imported Car in September
Replies
0
Views
123
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
China eats up EVs, the end of Japanese car makers in Thailand
Replies
4
Views
252
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
Japanese car sales in China missing out on EV boom
Replies
0
Views
145
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom