What's new

Forget about Xinjiang cotton, Xinjiang quietly becomes the top tomato grower in the world

Soon to be coming out of whitehouse:- Xinjiang tomato are harvested by forced labours. US will ban any food products containing traces of xinjiang tomato DNA...
 
Xinjiang produces over one third of world total tomatoes, maybe Xinjiang can give some of them to India

A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India

www.livemint.com

A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than gasoline in India

Indian tomato prices are soaring due to adverse weather, triggering a wave of social media memes comparing the cost of the essential ingredient with anything from petrol to political influence.
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 
Last edited:
Xinjiang desert tomato farming, one third of the world tomatoes are from Xinjiang alone

W020230602628384806884.jpeg

W020230602628384660097.jpeg

调整大小 W020220620482663782811.jpeg
调整大小 W020220620482663036075.jpeg
调整大小 W020220620482664280089.jpeg

调整大小 W020220620482664976208.jpeg

1310638460_16570958311881n.png

调整大小 W020220620482664555461.jpeg

W020230602628384979321.jpeg
 
Xinjiang desert tomato farming, one third of the world tomatoes are from Xinjiang alone

Your ketchup might be from Xinjiang

调整大小 W020220826528995574696.jpg
调整大小 1649416_7f21cd76-f23a-45f4-92bc-d4c76feb3769.jpg
调整大小 1649416_dafcf49f-3a60-4aac-a401-2a11df693a35.jpg
 
US hates to see Xinjiang's robust growth and development and pulls out all the stops trying to kill it, but the reality is...

20230325_CNC451.png
 
US and the west only picks on Xinjiang, the richest and most developed region in the whole central and south Asia region, calling the place is being genocided, while turning a blind eye to how people truly suffer from absolute poverty all around Xinjiang in this general region.

US and the west are hell bent to turn Xinjiang into neighboring Afhanistan, but China won't agree, people in Xinjiang also won't agree.

100 miles away to the west from highly developed China's Xinjiang province, an international border cuts into two worlds.

1000_0.jpeg
273362.jpg
 
Azadkashmir said:
ship some to india to drop prices.
Click to expand...
These maradchods have devastated our local farmers with their dumping of adultrated low quality mixed tomato pastes. So much for this shenzi's spams daily.


Their illegal practises are not going unnoticed. This factory devastated a lot of people's livelihoods by selling adultrated tomato pastes using chinese origin concentrates.

www.africanfarming.com

Ghana closes down illegal tomato paste factory

The Ghanaian government has ordered a tomato processing factory in the capital Accra to close down because it has been operating without a licence. Happy Sunshine, which generally imports Chinese La Vonce tomato paste and re-packages it for sale in…
www.africanfarming.com www.africanfarming.com
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Nan Yang
A visit to Xinjiang, China / Accomplishments belie U.S. propaganda
Replies
0
Views
169
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
chinasun
Turkish journalist refutes U.S. mud-slinging at China on Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
369
chinasun
chinasun
beijingwalker
Xinjiang loyal to China, not seeking secession: Afghan minister
Replies
4
Views
135
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EU's imports from Xinjiang have more than doubled despite concerns over forced labor
Replies
7
Views
442
8888888888888
8
Viet
Vietnam exporters fret over potential trade fallout of U.S. rules on Xinjiang
Replies
0
Views
230
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom