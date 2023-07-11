'Forever chemicals' could be in nearly half of U.S. tap water, a federal study finds​

Imagine it, if this was a case in Iran.



All of US paid Persian-Speaking satellite channels and American funded internet websites were already managing a coup or a revolution in Iran because of contaminated water consumed by Iranian people.



Most important point is that Iranian society has a degree of freedom that a small problem easily gets exaggerated and people start talking about it 24/7.



In USA, on the other hand, the electoral dictatorship has designed a civilian structure that no protesting voice can be heard from USA.



The article is not talking about simple contamination, it is about forever chemicals that threatens infants, elderly, kids, young, youth, old, mid age and each and every American citizen.



But no one gives a shit in USA, neither can. They will be destroyed in a way that the dictatorship dealt with wall street protesters the (we are 99% protests).