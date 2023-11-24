Foreigners women bikers in Jammu Kashmir

Raj-Hindustani
Whole Jammu and Kashmir receiving lots of foreigner tourist after removal of 370 A.
Thousands of foreigners visited in Kashmir and ladakh... But personally Iike more leh and ladakh, wish i can drive by bike.
I am a biker lover and more like to drive a bike compared to my car. I wish that I can drive a bike on leh roads... Just a dream because after marriage and kid, almost impossible for me
