Foreigners women bikers in Jammu Kashmir

Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

Whole Jammu and Kashmir receiving lots of foreigner tourist after removal of 370 A.

Thousands of foreigners visited in Kashmir and ladakh... But personally Iike more leh and ladakh, wish i can drive by bike.





I am a biker lover and more like to drive a bike compared to my car. I wish that I can drive a bike on leh roads... Just a dream because after marriage and kid, almost impossible for me
 
why ?
Driving a bike more risky than car... Even I need to travel for office from home approx 40 km, but everytime it does not go without arguing with wife if i need to go by my bike.

I used to travel the long distances by bike during my bachelor time, even travelled from Delhi to Agra, Bangalore to Ooty etc.

But, i missed to get the chance to drive in such beautiful place... Leh and ladakh is perfect for road rider specially bikers.
 
Upgrade the wife for a newer model...problem solved 😎
 

