Foreigners find advantages when country is weak; they want unrest: FM Momen

09 August, 2023, 11:10 pmLast modified: 09 August, 2023, 11:13 pmForeign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: CollectedForeign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected"Foreigners don't want your welfare. They want unrest here. If the country becomes weak, foreigners find advantages. So, they want the country to be weakened," he said.Momen, while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on the recent development trajectory of Bangladesh, said development of the country will be carried out by the people and the government.Bangladesh Study Trust hosted the seminar at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.He advised all not to fall for foreign "bhelki" [tricks].Momen said there will be elections in 22 countries before Bangladesh's national polls, but the latter is currently the most talked about issue at the US State Department."This is sad. One of the reasons could be that our position is now much better," Momen said.He said the government led by Awami League has made significant economic progress over the last 14 years."In our country, I would say the economy should be the main focus of discussion ahead of the election. So, highlight the economic issues. These are the issues of the future. I would draw your attention to maintaining economic growth. The rest are irrelevant," he said.He suggested that the socio-economic situation of the 2001-2006 period be discussed and a comparative picture with that of the last 14 years be presented.Momen said Bangladesh Awami League has the confidence of the people.For the development and welfare of the country, there is the government to take care of the people, he said."The importance given to foreigners should be minimal," Momen said.