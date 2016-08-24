What's new

Foreign tourists in Pakistan

Clara Arrighi in Lahore, Pakistan.
14021562_10154049837213152_3316481830205658621_n.jpg


When was told I was going to Pakistan I started to think about all the reasons not to go, how to convince my office not to send me. I did not want to spend the next six months of my life in between mud roads and traffic, dirt and smelly donkeys. I definitely did not want to share my time with radical people, extremists, and walk around all covered.

“Prepare to get sick and food poisoned,” they told me. “You should change your job”. "No, I´ve never been to Pakistan but I´ve been to Bangladesh and I know its the same”… or India, or Afghanistan.

Luckily, someone also told me: "When you go to Pakistan you cry two times: when you are sent there and when you have to leave”. Seven months afterwards I indeed have cried two times. The untouched gorgeous beauty of Pakistan is impossible to describe with words. Everything in this country is untouched; the nature, the culture, the cities. Women in their colorfoul dresses and the way they allow their Pashminas to fall loose over their heads, showing their dark hair. Men playing cricket, such a refined English sport to be played in white clothes drinking high tea, is here the street sport by far, played in every corner of every street. I have climbed stunning mountains, swam in incredible clear lakes amidst the most beautiful hills, visited majestic mosques and drank uncountable types of chai. I tasted lots of different dishes. I did not get myself sick or food poisoned at all, but I definitely got myself a bellyache for not being able to stop eating such delicious food! And the mangoes, oh the mangoes.

However… it doesn’t matter how beautiful a country is, you will always remember how it made you feel. And this is what makes the difference in Pakistan. I have never seen so much hospitality anywhere in the world. Incredibly warm people, genuinely kind. I have never felt so welcomed. There is this tendency to smile. A society that has been for so many years oppressed and still can be so tolerant.

I challenge you to come to Pakistan and don´t like it. Cause, so far, I haven´t met anyone who didn´t. I spent seven beautiful months in Pakistan and I encourage everyone to give this amazing country a chance.

Shukria Pakistan!


https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?...891908152.1073741826.551518151&type=3&theater
 
Over the years, Karachi was portrayed in a very negative way and not many times have we seen the city being showcased as the hub of diversity, food & music.

“From Karachi With Love” is the story of Monika Masaj, a Polish traveler who recent came to Pakistan and has started loving it already. The documentary showcases her experience in Karachi and what she discovered about it’s culture.

Featuring Monika Masaj "From Karachi, With Love."


 
What a coincidence I had a day of today and watching the videos on youtube :D always great to learn about visitors experience! Keep coming fellas!!!
 
and not to forget those mountaineers who visit Pakistan to climb K-2 Mountain or nanga parbat or Nameless Tower, Trango Towers...

The Summit Official Trailer (HD) K2, Documentary

K2 with a Drone: The World High Altitude Record 2016!

Cold..11 mins but it's worth watching...

K2-Concordia-Trek-01.jpg

Pakistan: K2 Concordia Trek


k2m-C2-C3-OC1.jpg

K2 South: Magic Line


31441.jpg

K2 : Climbing

trekking%20to%20the%20karakoram%20great%20traverse%20pakistan.jpg

The Great Karakoram Traverse Trek

IMG_1083.jpg



trek%20to%20Patundass%20Gojal%20Hunza%20Valley%20karakoram%20North%20Pakistan.JPG

Hunza Patundass Trek

53d4ba725095f.jpg

K2: The king in the north - Pakistan
 
In know an English college lecturer who was very fond of travelling to many parts of the world. During the height of the trouble in Pakistan 2009 he travelled to Gilgit Baltistan and on his return he had not a single negative thing to say about the country or it's people despite the constant bad press by the media. Since then he has visited Pakistan 2 more times.
 
MALAYSIAN TOURISTS ARE VISITING PAKISTAN NOW
fe0d9cd1fde6a6e2a85c87fb9285872e.jpg





a7ab7ebe404a4e711d038cbf6d1a4516.jpg



LOCAL AND FOREIGN TOURISTS THIS WEEK

b33b44bb6d48988ad56cb83ed090bb69.jpg





3ff208954b7614f46f7af40c57fff850.jpg





87ea24af5c654960441f9b807f041ecc.jpg




da052d7d3573fe064c7ea703587a8652.jpg
60d8afac6a5e6e1cc13b4b3d25b2de59.jpg
 
JAPANESE TOURISTS THRONG HUNZA VALLEY THIS WEEK FOR CHERRY BLOSSOM SEASON



0bd1866aa719e33b10270a9dfb592fd7.jpg





57b832e084b2368128efd7b4059ad81f.jpg





1f7bbfd8f1316cb40bb20d41195d6543.jpg





558d9e6966e205eafc3add26c346cc44.jpg





f8ecde64d9bed06f72f4e13835dda0ab.jpg





38e84c3579b9a0dc17bea10f936355e6.jpg





88adbedbd447736cb6c0eaf58e13a28b.jpg
 

