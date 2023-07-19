What's new

Foreign Minister of Ukraine will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on 20 July 2023

One of the reasons why US wanted IK gone and PDM crooks installed instead. Connect the dots.
 
Pakistan, Ukraine vow to enhance ties in diverse fields

Pakistan and Ukraine have vowed to enhance their bilateral ties in diverse fields including trade, investment, defence, education and culture.

The resolve was expressed during meeting between Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

They recalled the warm and friendly relations between the two countries ever since Ukraine gained its independence.

They expressed the commitment to boost their cooperation in regional and global matters of mutual interest including the security situation in South Asia and Eurasia regions.

They stressed on negotiated and diplomatic settlement of conflict in Ukraine in line with the UN Charter.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that the conflict in Ukraine has a significant global impact and has adversely affected the economies of many countries.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister briefed Shahbaz Sharif about the current situation in Ukraine.

He underscored that Pakistan and Ukraine have always enjoyed long-standing and cordial relations grounded in cooperation and friendship with the common objective to contribute towards global peace and regional stability.

Pakistan, Ukraine deny arms supply deal amid conflict​

In press briefing with Ukrainian counterpart, Bilawal says Pakistan is strictly adhering to policy of non-partisanship

ISLAMABAD:
Pakistan and Ukraine on Thursday denied an arms supply deal between the two countries against the backdrop of the Russian invasion despite the visiting Ukrainian foreign minister wishing for Islamabad to be on his country’s side.

“I can confirm there are no intergovernmental arrangements between Pakistan and Ukraine in this area,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad.

Kuleba is a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first by any foreign minister of Ukraine since the two countries established bilateral ties in 1993. The visiting foreign minister held formal talks with his Pakistani counterpart and also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

His visit comes at a time when Pakistan’s relationship with Russia is warming as it recently imported the first shipment of oil from Moscow.

But the visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is seen as a balancing act on part of Pakistan, which is under pressure from the West to support Kiev.

Despite following a neutral public stance, there have been reports that Pakistan might be supplying arms to Ukraine.

Bilawal, however, strongly rebutted such reports insisting that Pakistan was strictly adhering to the policy of non-partisanship.

“We find it regrettable that certain media outlets are trying to publish unfounded reports alleging military supplies to Ukraine,” he responded to a question.

“Since the war began we have not concluded any agreement on defence supplies to Ukraine keeping in view our principled and consistent non-partisan position,” Bilawal added.

While the Ukrainian Foreign Minister endorsed his view, the visiting top diplomat did seek Pakistan's support.

“We want Pakistan by our side the way it finds appropriate for itself,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

“We know that Pakistan supports our territorial integrity and the rest is in the hands of the Pakistani government to choose appropriate forums to find a way to support a country that is fighting for its sovereignty and territorial integrity against a much stronger neighbour,” he added.

In a carefully worded statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the loss of lives in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

“We discussed the situation in Ukraine. I shared with the foreign minister our deep concern on the prevailing situation and offered our condolences over the loss of precious lives and immense human sufferings,” Bilawal remarked in carefully chosen words.

He also referred to Pakistan’s move to dispatch humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite facing its own economic challenges.

“We believe that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and suffering to the civilian population. We hope, therefore, that peace would prevail so the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends,” he stressed.

“In our meeting, I emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement and Pakistan’s readiness to support peace initiatives which can bring peace in the region.”

Pakistan has tried to maintain a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure from the West to take sides.

The entire visit and the press conference were carefully choreographed so as not to send the wrong message.

The Pakistani side had to request the lone Russian journalist at the news briefing to leave since the Ukrainian side reportedly wanted that.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also regretted the recent Russian move to withdraw from the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed export of Ukrainian grains.

The Ukrainian foreign minister criticised Russia and warned that in the absence of a corridor to supply grains, the prices of food in the international market would skyrocket. He requested the Pakistani side to play a role in reviving the grain export deal.

Bilawal, too, voiced his concerns and said he would reach out to the UN Secretary General, and his Turkish and Russian counterparts to push for the restoration of grain supplies from Ukraine.

Ukrainian engineers and consultants are much more readily available to Pakistan and Ukrainian systems are more in use behind the scenes in Pakistan than Russian systems.

Russia was easily swayed to stop the sale of Pantsir to Pakistan - Ukrainians were even eager to provide any help they could with indigenous jet engines back in the day.

Immi K worshippers need to understand a little bit of realpolitik - not just what worked in their time. Even if IK was around - he would have had to under pressure make this relationship the priority - regardless it is the gagus of PDM doing this regardless of whether the kashtkar establishment wants it to happen or not.

Now cue the Faujeet comments because learning and changing viewpoints based on more learning isn’t something Pakistanis do
 
Very interesting visit this. Do not believe this has much to do with arms sales or anything of the sort since GHQ handles most of that.

This might be to get support for any further UN actions or such.

I also agree with @SQ8, we are heavily reliant on the Ukrainians for a lot of things, not only in defence but also agri sector.

People need to understand, we don't hate Ukraine, we just don't like taking sides in this war (or at least didn't).

The Ukrainian embassy in Pakistan is one of the more popular ones among the folks, and there is a reason a military officer is usually posted as ambassador there as well.

Things aren't binary in geo-politics.

So while Immy chan would have been trying to juggle all of them together, the people think that Ukraine bad, Russia good.
 
Jango said:
So while Immy chan would have been trying to juggle all of them together, the people think that Ukraine bad, Russia good.
Click to expand...
Tends to happen when you continuously use a country like the 'big bad USA' as a punching bag for domestic rhetoric. So policymakers should be more cognizant that what you do in the domestic scene also will have an effect on your ability to conduct foreign affairs as the government will be under pressure from the public on each policy they adopt.
 

