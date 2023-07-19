Foreign Minister of Ukraine will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on 20 July 2023

Pakistan, Ukraine deny arms supply deal amid conflict​

In press briefing with Ukrainian counterpart, Bilawal says Pakistan is strictly adhering to policy of non-partisanshipPakistan and Ukraine on Thursday denied an arms supply deal between the two countries against the backdrop of the Russian invasion despite the visiting Ukrainian foreign minister wishing for Islamabad to be on his country’s side.“I can confirm there are no intergovernmental arrangements between Pakistan and Ukraine in this area,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint news conference with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in Islamabad.Kuleba is a two-day visit to Pakistan, the first by any foreign minister of Ukraine since the two countries established bilateral ties in 1993. The visiting foreign minister held formal talks with his Pakistani counterpart and also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.His visit comes at a time when Pakistan’s relationship with Russia is warming as it recently imported the first shipment of oil from Moscow.But the visit of the Ukrainian Foreign Minister is seen as a balancing act on part of Pakistan, which is under pressure from the West to support Kiev.Despite following a neutral public stance, there have been reports that Pakistan might be supplying arms to Ukraine.Bilawal, however, strongly rebutted such reports insisting that Pakistan was strictly adhering to the policy of non-partisanship.“We find it regrettable that certain media outlets are trying to publish unfounded reports alleging military supplies to Ukraine,” he responded to a question.“Since the war began we have not concluded any agreement on defence supplies to Ukraine keeping in view our principled and consistent non-partisan position,” Bilawal added.While the Ukrainian Foreign Minister endorsed his view, the visiting top diplomat did seek Pakistan's support.“We want Pakistan by our side the way it finds appropriate for itself,” the Ukrainian foreign minister said.“We know that Pakistan supports our territorial integrity and the rest is in the hands of the Pakistani government to choose appropriate forums to find a way to support a country that is fighting for its sovereignty and territorial integrity against a much stronger neighbour,” he added.In a carefully worded statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal expressed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the loss of lives in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.“We discussed the situation in Ukraine. I shared with the foreign minister our deep concern on the prevailing situation and offered our condolences over the loss of precious lives and immense human sufferings,” Bilawal remarked in carefully chosen words.He also referred to Pakistan’s move to dispatch humanitarian aid to Ukraine despite facing its own economic challenges.“We believe that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and suffering to the civilian population. We hope, therefore, that peace would prevail so the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends,” he stressed.“In our meeting, I emphasised the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement and Pakistan’s readiness to support peace initiatives which can bring peace in the region.”Pakistan has tried to maintain a neutral stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict despite pressure from the West to take sides.The entire visit and the press conference were carefully choreographed so as not to send the wrong message.The Pakistani side had to request the lone Russian journalist at the news briefing to leave since the Ukrainian side reportedly wanted that.The Ukrainian foreign minister also regretted the recent Russian move to withdraw from the Black Sea grain initiative that allowed export of Ukrainian grains.The Ukrainian foreign minister criticised Russia and warned that in the absence of a corridor to supply grains, the prices of food in the international market would skyrocket. He requested the Pakistani side to play a role in reviving the grain export deal.Bilawal, too, voiced his concerns and said he would reach out to the UN Secretary General, and his Turkish and Russian counterparts to push for the restoration of grain supplies from Ukraine.