Forbidden From Using Guns, Chinese and Indian Troops Are Wielding Medieval-Style Weapons in a Border Dispute

Why Medieval Melee Weapons Star in a Border Dispute Between China and India “Clubs embedded with nails and wrapped in barbed wire” are just one type of weapon in use at the most dangerous border in the world.

A border dispute between China and India could turn hot again as both sides are building up forces.

Chinese and Indian troops brawled twice in the last four years, killing 24 and injuring dozens more.

An agreement to prohibit guns has resulted in both sides carrying medieval-style weapons.

The World’s Most Dangerous Border​

No Shooting at 16,000 Feet​

Neither side shall open fire, cause bio-degradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometers from the line of actual control.

Rumble in the Valley​

hundreds of reinforcements. Chinese and Indian troops fought four hours in hand-to-hand combat, with Chinese soldiers throwing rocks and using “clubs embedded with nails and wrapped in barbed wire,” as The Wall Street Journal reported in 2020. Meanwhile, Indian troops outfitted themselves with iron rods and batons. At least 20 Indian troops died, up to 17 by exposure to the elements, and another 76 were injured. At least four Chinese soldiers died, and an unknown number were injured. Several Chinese and Indian troops were pushed or fell from cliffs into the Galwan River.​

Round Two?​

The Takeaway​