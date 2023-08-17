For the first time, President Putin openly warns USA, NATO, France and their African ECOWAS Puppets over Niger

It looks like as soon as the ECOWAS puppets invade, the Russian-made Kornet guided anti-tank weapons + armed drones are waiting for them. Not only in the Donbass, but it seems Russia is on the verge of delivering another bloody nose to the Freemasont empire in West Africa. Mark my word, the revolution that started in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso will ignite throughout Africa.-Enough with the West's exploitation of African resources.-Enough with West's bull-sh*t lecture of the bogus democracy which they consistently use to manipulate the selection process.-Enough with their IMF and World Bank that cripple development and progress in Africa.-Enough with their never ending colonialism.-Enough with their sponsorship of terrorist groups such as Boko haram, Al-Shabaab, Al-Qaeda, Daesh, the Al-Qaeda in Maghreb, and many other death squad groups.-Enough of the West sanctioning any African nation that doesn't follow their Sodom and Gomorrah project.