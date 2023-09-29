For imran khan and Pakistan we must come out. They going to kill him

Cash GK
We must come out and defend imran khan. We have to start and bring out these generals from their houses and graves. We must support people from kpk and make the march towards GHQ and latter panjab will join. We aborad living pakistanis WWill with fund . We have to safeguard imran khan. We have to hit them hard.. they going to kill imran khan. They are selling Palestine and Kashmir...Pakistan awak up before its too late. They going to sale Palestine and kasmir in billions..