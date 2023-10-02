Food for drones

What's new

How stupid are these people?

I have traveled the world and no where in the world I have seen such dense people as Armenians. They just live in their own reality with their own rules. It only shows me how self reflection is so important. Self reflection is single most important trait a nation should have. That is why free speech is so important. Any country with no free speech is destined to corrupt and be destroyed.
 

