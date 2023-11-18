What's new

Folke Bernadotte: Enemy of Israel

Al Jazeera's two-part documentary Killing the Count examines the eventful life of Count Folke Bernadotte, head of the Swedish Red Cross and a leading figure in the rescue of thousands of concentration camp prisoners in World War II.

Count Folke was appointed as UN Mediator in the first Arab-Israeli war, shortly before he was assassinated by Zionist extremists in 1948.

In part one of Killing the Count , we explore the story of Count Folke Bernadotte's efforts during World War II to help prisoners in Nazi concentration camps.

Bernadotte negotiated the release of more than 30,000 prisoners, one third of them Jews, from German concentration camps, in an extraordinary humanitarian effort which would come to be known as the 'White Buses campaign'.


In part two, we look at the appointment of the Count, three years later, as the United Nation's first mediator in the Arab-Israeli conflict, and his assassination four months later in September 1948 by Zionist extremists during an official visit to Jerusalem.

Count Folke was appointed as UN Mediator in the first Arab-Israeli war, shortly before he was assassinated by Zionist extremists in 1948.

In part two, we look at the appointment of the Count, three years later, as the United Nation's first mediator in the Arab-Israeli conflict, and his assassination four months later in September 1948 by Zionist extremists during an official visit to Jerusalem.

Al Jazeera's documentary offers unique insight into his life and death, including accessing family and film archives never seen before.
 

