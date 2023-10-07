What's new

FO declines protocol request for judge’s son

FO declines protocol request for judge’s son​

Senior additional LHC registrar sent a letter to the FO to provide protocol facilities to the son of a sitting judge

Hasnaat Malik
October 07, 2023


ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday turned down a request for the provision of protocol to the son of a Lahore High Court judge on his international trip.

The senior additional LHC registrar had sent a letter to the FO to provide protocol facilities to the son of a sitting judge.

e1696702544-0.jpg

In response to the letter, the ministry conveyed to Additional LHC Registrar Iram Ayaz that as per the relevant rules, the family members of judges were not entitled to the protocol facilities.

A copy of the response letter was also sent to the Supreme Court registrar.

The LHC registrar on Saturday approached the FO to withdraw the letter after the media highlighted the matter regarding the request for protocol facilities.


