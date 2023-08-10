FM Momen rules out signing GSOMIA, ACSA with US before election​

Dhaka enjoys ‘multi-dimensional’ relations with Washington, Momen says

Welcomes upcoming visit of two members of US Congress

Foreign Minister Dr Ak Abdul Momen on Thursday said there was no possibility of signing a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) with the United States before Bangladesh's general election."I do not think we have the luxury to sign different types of agreements before the election," he said when asked about the progress of the two draft deals as the two countries will have a security dialogue soon.Bangladesh and the United States have been holding such dialogues regularly since 2012.Washington wants to sign the two defence agreements as Bangladesh has shown interest in buying advanced equipment from the US as part of its goal to modernize its military by 2030.GSOMIA is a reciprocal legally binding agreement that ensures governments understand and commit to protecting classified military information.ACSA allows the US and the armed forces of its partner nations to procure and pay for common types of supplies and services. It could cover everything from food, water, clothing, transportation, training, petroleum, ammunition and maintenance to medical services.The foreign minister, however, said Bangladesh enjoyed "multi-dimensional" relations with the US.He also welcomed the upcoming visit of two members of the US Congress.Replying to a question about the US policy of using sanctions against corruption, he said: "We will be happy if they take actions against corrupt individuals. If they confiscate money [from those who launder money from the country], we will welcome it."