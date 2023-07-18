Floods in East Punjab, How Pakistan Saved East Punjab

Bill Longley
In This Program, I asked both Guests, Mr. Luqman and Salman Lali about the reasons for the horrifying flood in East Punjab. We discussed the Indian central government's cold response, Why Haryana and Rajasthan refused to open flood gates and why the Indian government and establishment is so must against Punjab and Punjabis
