‘Flawed foreign policy’ isolated Pakistan​

'Flawed foreign policy' isolated Pakistan | The Express Tribune PTI Core Committee condemns police firing on peaceful citizens in Batkhela, Malakand

,.,..,PTI Core Committee condemns police firing on peaceful citizens in Batkhela, MalakandSeptember 12, 2023The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced its concern over the country's increasing isolation on the global stage, attributing it to a flawed foreign strategy over the past 17 months.In addition to economic and political challenges, Pakistan's foreign relations have suffered due to ineffective policies, the PTI Core Committee said in a meeting on Monday.Following an in-depth deliberation on the G20 Summit held in India and the general elections within the country, the PTI Core Committee underscored the importance of an elected government with a public mandate to safeguard Pakistan's interests on the international front.The committee also assessed the government's efforts to bolster Pakistan's economy, particularly through direct foreign investment (FDI).It emphasised that promoting FDI in a nation lacking justice, rule of law, and political stability was both futile and unwise.“Internal stability and adherence to the rule of law are fundamental prerequisites to attract investment in any country.”Further, the committee expressed concern that instead of witnessing improvements in the domestic environment, further deterioration is occurring through delays in adhering to the Constitution regarding elections.In order to break Pakistan's isolation on the global stage and achieve lasting stability within the country, the committee asserted the urgent need to return to constitutional governance and democracy.The committee also strongly condemned the police firing on peaceful citizens in the Batkhela area of Malakand. It viewed the arrests of peaceful protesters who were voicing concerns about inflation, unemployment, and lawlessness as a severe form of state authoritarianism.It urged an immediate restoration of the people's right to vote instead of persisting in destructive efforts to delay elections contrary to the Constitution.The committee also vehemently condemned the withholding of election results in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Constituency 13 Astore 1. It called upon the G-B Election Commission to respect the people's choice and promptly announce the election results, refraining from hindering the victory declaration of PTI candidate Khursheed Khan.On the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam's death anniversary, the committee emphasised that adhering to the principles of the Father of the Nation was key to extricating the country from its current crisis.“Quaid-i-Azam's political philosophy is rooted in democratic values, unwavering adherence to the rule of law, and complete respect for constitutional requirements in state affairs.”The committee concluded that the elements imposed on the state and government were steering the nation away from the leader's values through their flawed decision-making processes.