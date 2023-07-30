FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
At least five people dead in an explosion that took place on Sunday at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar, police told Geo News.
Rescue 1122 stated that at least 20 injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Details to follow...
Five dead in blast targeting JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur
The JUI-F workers convention was being held in Bajaur district's headquarter Khar
