Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline​

Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves DeclineKarl Lester M. Yap, Bloomberg News
People browse battery and solar powered hand fans in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Bangladesh recently announced as much as 52% rise fuel oil prices, a record jump for the nation, sparking street protests. The power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes. Photographer:
ANIK RAHMAN/Bloomberg , Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s sovereign rating outlook was cut by Fitch Ratings to negative from stable as declining reserves and a squeeze in dollar liquidity increased the South Asian nation’s vulnerability to shocks.
Fitch joins S&P Global Ratings in downgrading the outlook on Bangladesh even after the South Asian country secured a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in January. Moody’s Investors Service cut Bangladesh’s credit rating in May.
www.bnnbloomberg.ca