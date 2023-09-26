What's new

Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Dec 31, 2010
Messages
9,926
Reaction score
-5

Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline​

Karl Lester M. Yap, Bloomberg News
People browse battery and solar powered hand fans in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Bangladesh recently announced as much as 52% rise fuel oil prices, a record jump for the nation, sparking street protests. The power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes. Photographer: ANIK RAHMAN/Bloomberg

People browse battery and solar powered hand fans in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Bangladesh recently announced as much as 52% rise fuel oil prices, a record jump for the nation, sparking street protests. The power crisis was made worse after volatile global prices forced Bangladesh out of the spot market for liquefied natural gas cargoes. Photographer:

ANIK RAHMAN/Bloomberg , Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s sovereign rating outlook was cut by Fitch Ratings to negative from stable as declining reserves and a squeeze in dollar liquidity increased the South Asian nation’s vulnerability to shocks.

Fitch joins S&P Global Ratings in downgrading the outlook on Bangladesh even after the South Asian country secured a $4.7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in January. Moody’s Investors Service cut Bangladesh’s credit rating in May.


www.bnnbloomberg.ca

Fitch Cuts Bangladesh’s Outlook to Negative as Reserves Decline - BNN Bloomberg

Bangladesh’s sovereign rating outlook was cut by Fitch Ratings to negative from stable as declining reserves and a squeeze in dollar liquidity increased the South Asian nation’s vulnerability to shocks.
www.bnnbloomberg.ca www.bnnbloomberg.ca
 

Similar threads

B
S&P lowers Bangladesh's outlook to negative from stable
Replies
1
Views
227
saif
S
Bilal9
Fitch: Bangladesh' current account, fiscal deficits will ease soon
Replies
0
Views
284
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Can Bangladesh pay back 12 billion dollars loans within 4 months?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
saif
S
B
Moody's downgrades Bangladesh's ratings to B1; outlook stable
Replies
0
Views
307
Black_cats
B
B
HSBC says Bangladesh stocks have potential like India, Vietnam
Replies
8
Views
367
surmabhopali
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom