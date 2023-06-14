What's new

First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources

CIA Mole

CIA Mole

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
May 1, 2019
Messages
2,934
Reaction score
-2
Country
United States
Location
Pakistan

First People Sickened By COVID-19 Were Chinese Scientists At Wuhan Institute Of Virology, Say US Government Sources | ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge - On a long enough timeline, the survival rate for everyone drops to zero
www.zerohedge.com www.zerohedge.com

Ben Hu is essentially the next Shi Zhengli,” said Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, and coauthor with Matt Ridley of Viral: The Search for the Origin of Covid19. Shi is known as “the bat woman of China,” and led the gain-of-function research at the WIV. “He was her star pupil. He had been making chimeric SARS-like viruses and testing these in humanized mice. If I had to guess who would be doing this risky virus research and most at risk of getting accidentally infected, it would be him.”
Click to expand...
 
Kuru said:
@beijingwalker @etylo
This Chinese virus thing is a propaganda, lie and a campaign against China. I’m with you guys on this.
Click to expand...
Don't quote me, have no interest to talk about this western propaganda, had done that for 3 years already, check out my previous posts if you like to know my take.
 
I thought Western media incessantly denied any reports of COVID-19 being a bioweapon?

Why the change of heart?!

And personally, I think it was indeed a bioweapon. What I don't understand is why would Chinese Govt. test it on their very own people? Was it a bid to reduce and control Chinese Billion+ population?

Or was it just an accidental lab leak that got WAY out of control?

We may never know, heh!
 
Fish said:
I thought Western media incessantly denied any reports of COVID-19 being a bioweapon?

Why the change of heart?!

And personally, I think it was indeed a bioweapon. What I don't understand is why would Chinese Govt. test it on their very own people? Was it a bid to reduce and control Chinese Billion+ population?

Or was it just an accidental lab leak that got WAY out of control?

We may never know, heh!
Click to expand...
More likely to believe a bio weapon release by the Americans in China. The Wuhan lab was funded by the American CDC of all people, really stupid move to let the Americans have a finger in your research.
 
If the source is US Govt. then it's the absolute truth you must believe it with your eyes closed.
 
EarliestKnownCases.jpg
 
Zero hedge shit blog of USA undercovers deceiving their own people, as always, what a disgusting liar empire.
 

Similar threads

W
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus
2 3
Replies
30
Views
4K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: New Covid-19 origins data points to raccoon dogs in China market
Replies
11
Views
1K
epebble
E
Hamartia Antidote
WHO chief 'believes Covid DID leak from Wuhan lab' after a 'catastrophic accident' in 2019
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
7K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Good vaccines? Study shows around 94% of people in the U.S. have been infected with the COVID-19 virus at least once so far
Replies
11
Views
2K
mili
M
RescueRanger
New Anti-Pak/China Conspiracy being peddled by Indian Media
2
Replies
23
Views
2K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom