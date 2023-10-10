What's new

First paved road in 1990's, Local Tibetan girl tells how Nyingchi city in south Tibet developed

First paved road in 1990's, Local Tibetan girl tells how Nyingchi city in south Tibet developed

Small southern Tibet border town Nyingchi had its first paved road in early 1990's, before that, the town had just one dirt road, all buildings on both sides of this dirt road were makeshift structures made by plank woods and metal sheets. 30 years passed, how this Tibetan border town looks like now, this Tibetan girl shows you this town's past and today.

 

Today's Nyingchi, South Tibet, a small frontier city can be seen on the mountains from Indian side

 

