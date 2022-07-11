First image from the James Webb Telescope released

F-22Raptor
There must be another planet where life exists.There’s tens of billions of stars in those galaxies and that photo is only the size of a grain in the night sky. It’s mind blowing.
it is hard to imagine the physical distances involved here. Light will travel 6.8 trillion miles in 1 year - so imagine how far away 13 billion years is at that same speed ..................
mind blowing.
and to think that at this distance, when we look - there are billions of galaxies .....
glad this telescope works and looking forward to what else it will show us in the future..
light year : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Light-year
The same picture stated by Quran about the death star ( Quran talking about armagedon in our own solar system or even our own Milky way galaxy later).
I wouldn’t recommend you to bring Religion to this at the moment.The same picture stated by Quran about the death star ( Quran talking about armagedon in our own solar system or even our own Milky way galaxy later).
Sure there is. You can use earth where we are as a good reference. Decades before we didn't find or see other planets outside our solar system. Even hundreds of millions of years ago before humans existed, you have dinosaurs. You can bet there is life somewhere in the universe however many galaxies there are.There must be another planet where life exists.
If intelligent alien life exists, does that mean religion is irrelevant?There could be millions of intelligent civilizations in the universe, but the distances are so vast we may never find them.