First image from the James Webb Telescope released

it is hard to imagine the physical distances involved here. Light will travel 6.8 trillion miles in 1 year - so imagine how far away 13 billion years is at that same speed ..................

mind blowing.

and to think that at this distance, when we look - there are billions of galaxies .....

glad this telescope works and looking forward to what else it will show us in the future..

light year : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Light-year
 
Ali_Baba said:
it is hard to imagine the physical distances involved here. Light will travel 6.8 trillion miles in 1 year - so imagine how far away 13 billion years is at that same speed ..................

mind blowing.

and to think that at this distance, when we look - there are billions of galaxies .....

glad this telescope works and looking forward to what else it will show us in the future..

light year : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Light-year
There could be millions of intelligent civilizations in the universe, but the distances are so vast we may never find them.
 
Indos said:
The same picture stated by Quran about the death star ( Quran talking about armagedon in our own solar system or even our own Milky way galaxy later).
I wouldn’t recommend you to bring Religion to this at the moment.

Why ?

Because it will be like forcing it on something that might’ve have got nothing to do with it.

By the time Sun starts to turn into a red giant, Earth will already be over 1000 C. Human civilization won’t survive long.

Day of Judgement has got to be something different than what we traditionally think of.

I mean, There are many factors that play a role here.

Is there alien civilization ?

If yes, Are they also answerable just like us ?

Will day of judgement be same for every civilization or just for us while others keep chilling/partying on Andromeda/other galaxies.


Point is, Let’s go with the flow and see what gets unveiled.
 
Kedikesenfare2 said:
There must be another planet where life exists.
Sure there is. You can use earth where we are as a good reference. Decades before we didn't find or see other planets outside our solar system. Even hundreds of millions of years ago before humans existed, you have dinosaurs. You can bet there is life somewhere in the universe however many galaxies there are.
 
Near Infrared Camera pics of jupiter:

Jupiter, too! New James Webb photos show giant planet's rings, moons and more

The James Webb Space Telescope can do more than peer into the deep and distant universe.
Jupiter, too! New James Webb photos show giant planet's rings, moons and more​

The James Webb Space Telescope can do more than peer into the deep and distant universe.

Jupiter and its moon Europa, left, are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter.

Jupiter and one of its many moons, Europa are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))

Left: Jupiter and its moons Europa, Thebe and Metis are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter. Right: Jupiter and Europa, Thebe and Metis are seen through NIRCam’s 3.23 micron filter. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))

Jupiter and some of its moons are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope's NIRCam 3.23 micron filter. (Image credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and B. Holler and J. Stansberry (STScI))
 
F-22Raptor said:
There could be millions of intelligent civilizations in the universe, but the distances are so vast we may never find them.
If intelligent alien life exists, does that mean religion is irrelevant?

I think so. What if the aliens have another religion? Oh man, then we know for sure this whole thing is a hoax 😅
 

