First flight of Turkey's ANKA-3 jet UAV, review

Soldier35

Mar 21, 2022
Turkish jet UAV ANKA-3 made its first flight. The ANKA-3 heavy UAV was developed in 2022 by Turkish Aerospace Industries. The ANKA-3 UAV can perform many tasks, such as control and communication relay, reconnaissance, surveillance, and destruction of ground and air targets. The drone can hit enemy helicopters, propeller-driven aircraft and UAVs with air-to-air ammunition; to destroy ground targets, including radar and air defense systems, the drone has air-to-ground ammunition. The drone can also use large ammunition such as SOM-J, MK-82 and miniature SDB bombs. The ANKA-3 UAV can rise to a height of up to 12,000 meters, with a payload of up to 1,200 kilograms

 

S

