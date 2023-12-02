What's new

First Bangladesh private vessel (MV Rajarhat-C) started transporting passengers between DAC-KOL

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Feb 4, 2014
Messages
26,692
Reaction score
9
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
1701558506768.png




1701558823002.png


1701559650852.png


1701559067829.png


Under the Bangladesh-India Naval Protocol, the first private tourist vessel (MV Rajarhat-C) started transporting passengers between the countries and safely reached Kolkata, India. The river vessel has a capacity to accommodate 300 passengers and boasts Aircon and well-appointed private luxury suite accommodations on the upper decks. The galley serves traditional hearty Bengali cuisine.

Sources in the Ministry of Shipping said MV Rajarhat-C with 89 passengers left for Kolkata from the VIP jetty located at Pagla in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

According to a report of The Times of India yesterday, the ship reached Kolkata's Indenture Memorial Jetty at the Kidderpore dock on Friday, two days after the vessel sailed off from Bangladesh.

Md Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, told The Business Standard, "MV Rajarhat-C is the first private tourist ship from Bangladesh to Kolkata. Earlier, a ship (MV Madhumoti) went to Kolkata at the government level."

Govt. BIWTA vessel MV Madhumoti
1701558392643.png
1701558984868.png

1701558935968.png


He said "Another ship will also arrive from India under the existing Naval Protocol Agreement between India and Bangladesh. Discussions are also underway regarding the introduction of an on-arrival visa facility for passengers."

"Infrastructure development is underway under the aforementioned agreement. If this initiative proves successful, the private sector is poised to expand the number of tourist vessels operating in the region," said the senior secretary.

According to ministry sources, another ship from Bangladesh is likely to leave for India on 14 December. Both countries have started this activity mainly considering the tourists.

The Times of India's report also stated, "After entering the Indian section of the Sundarbans at Hemnagar, MV Rajarhat-C, which has a capacity for carrying 300 passengers, took river and coastal routes of the Sundarbans via Namkhana and Diamond Harbour."

Bangladesh and India are currently connected by rail, road, and air, but there were no private water transport services, which have now started.

Earlier in 2019, a government-level ship went to Kolkata but it was not deemed profitable and no further trips were run.

However, the government is trying to make it attractive to passengers in the private sector, relevant sources said.
 
Last edited:
Bilal9 said:
View attachment 1034001



View attachment 1034002

View attachment 1034006

View attachment 1034005

Under the Bangladesh-India Naval Protocol, the first private tourist vessel (MV Rajarhat-C) started transporting passengers between the countries and safely reached Kolkata, India. The river vessel has a capacity to accommodate 300 passengers and boasts Aircon and well-appointed private luxury suite accommodations on the upper decks. The galley serves traditional hearty Bengali cuisine.

Sources in the Ministry of Shipping said MV Rajarhat-C with 89 passengers left for Kolkata from the VIP jetty located at Pagla in Narayanganj on Wednesday.

According to a report of The Times of India yesterday, the ship reached Kolkata's Indenture Memorial Jetty at the Kidderpore dock on Friday, two days after the vessel sailed off from Bangladesh.

Md Mostafa Kamal, senior secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, told The Business Standard, "MV Rajarhat-C is the first private tourist ship from Bangladesh to Kolkata. Earlier, a ship (MV Madhumoti) went to Kolkata at the government level."

Govt. BIWTA vessel MV Madhumoti
View attachment 1034000 View attachment 1034004
View attachment 1034003

He said "Another ship will also arrive from India under the existing Naval Protocol Agreement between India and Bangladesh. Discussions are also underway regarding the introduction of an on-arrival visa facility for passengers."

"Infrastructure development is underway under the aforementioned agreement. If this initiative proves successful, the private sector is poised to expand the number of tourist vessels operating in the region," said the senior secretary.

According to ministry sources, another ship from Bangladesh is likely to leave for India on 14 December. Both countries have started this activity mainly considering the tourists.

The Times of India's report also stated, "After entering the Indian section of the Sundarbans at Hemnagar, MV Rajarhat-C, which has a capacity for carrying 300 passengers, took river and coastal routes of the Sundarbans via Namkhana and Diamond Harbour."

Bangladesh and India are currently connected by rail, road, and air, but there were no private water transport services, which have now started.

Earlier in 2019, a government-level ship went to Kolkata but it was not deemed profitable and no further trips were run.

However, the government is trying to make it attractive to passengers in the private sector, relevant sources said.
Click to expand...
This is good way to come and go legally .
 

Similar threads

B
Chinese ship reaches Mongla with over 26,000 tonne of coal for Rampal power plant
Replies
0
Views
302
Black_cats
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh again tops in ship recycling despite 65% decline
Replies
12
Views
489
Destranator
D
Homo Sapiens
First 10.2m draught vessel anchors at Bangladesh’s Payra Port
Replies
9
Views
638
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
B
World’s longest cruise to set sail via Bangladesh Jan 13
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
itsanufy
I
B
Bangladesh Denies Entry To Russian Vessel Loaded With Components For The Nation’s First Nuclear Power Plant
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom