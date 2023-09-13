What's new

(Finally) President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as election date

President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as election date

1694608898576.png


President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and proposed November 6 as the date for elections.
In the letter, the president said he had dissolved the National Assembly on the prime minister’s advice on August 9.

The president cited Article 48(5) of the Constitution, which he said “empowers and mandates the president ‘to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly’”.

Hence, “in terms of Article 48(5), the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the 89th day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e. Monday, 6th day of November 2023”, the letter read.

The president recalled in the letter that “in an endeavour to fulfil the constitutional obligations, the chief election commissioner was invited for a meeting to devise the modalities of implementing the constitutional intent and mandate”.

But in his reply, the CEC “took a contrary view that as per the scheme of the Constitution and framework of electoral laws, it was the domain of the election commission, and following the publication of last preceding census on August 7, duly notified delimitation of constituencies was in progress, a mandatory requirement stipulated by Article 51(5) of the Constitution and section 17 of the Elections Act, 2017”, the letter said.

Moreover, the law ministry also had the same view on the matter, it said, adding that all four provincial governments were of the opinion that the announcement of the election date was the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) mandate.

“Further, there is a consensus that to strengthen the federation and to promote unity and harmony amongst provinces and to avoid incurring unnecessary expenses, general elections to the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies must be held on the same day,” it further stated.

Acknowledging that it was the ECP’s responsibility to abide by all the constitutional and legal steps stipulated under Articles 51, 218, 219, 220 and the Elections Act, 2017 for organising and conducting free and fair elections, the president advised that the ECP, in “consultation with provincial governments and political parties under the relevant provisions of the Constitution and in view that some of these matters are already subjudice, may seek guidance from the superior judiciary for announcement of a single date for general election to the national and provincial assemblies”.

The president’s advice to the CEC comes against the backdrop of divided opinions among stakeholders on the time frame for elections.

According to Article 244 of the Constitution, elections are supposed to be held by November 9, within 90 days of the premature dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) on August 9.

However, the ECP says the elections will be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated cutoff date following the notification of new 2023 digital census results. The ECP bases its decision on Section 17(2) of the Elections Act, which states: “The commission shall delimit constituencies after every census is officially published.”

Similarly, while the president has highlighted constitutional provisions authorising him to announce the poll date, the ECP refers to a recent amendment to the Elections Act 2017 that empowered the commission to announce the dates for polls unilaterally without having to consult the president.

When the president sought the law ministry’s advice on the matter last month, the latter communicated to him that the powers to announce the poll date rested with the ECP.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has taken the same position on the matter but has also clarified that the caretaker government would act in accordance with the court ruling if the Supreme Court issued a binding judgement for elections to be held within the prescribed period of 90 days.

Meanwhile, voices have been growing louder recently from many quarters, including the PPP, PTI, Supreme Court Bar Association and Pakistan Bar Council, for either the president or the ECP to announce the election date and the polls to be held within the constitutionally mandated 90-day period.

www.dawn.com

President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as election date

In letter to CEC, advises that ECP, in consultation with provinces and political parties, may seek guidance from superior judiciary on announcement of single date for polls.
www.dawn.com

By seeing the recent happening as UK and US are very active and they met with Maryam Nawaz and after that with a compromised Chief Election Commissioner, the writings are on the wall, they will put this advise (summary) in the darkest place of their body and sit comfortably as we have seen in past what junta did to past summaries and supreme court's decisions. No HOPE
 
Imran's supporters calling him names should stop doing that. He is delivering for you guys where it matters. At great risk to his own well-being.
 
Orca said:
they will put this advise (summary) in the darkest place of their body and sit comfortably as we have seen in past what junta did to past summaries and supreme court's decisions. No HOPE
Click to expand...
Or NS is coming in Oct from the UK and will win the elections as this crook CEC is a party with them. Still, not much time for a campaign for him if elections are held on time.
 
Last edited:
Junta will ignore him, or his office will sign something else without his permission.
 
‘Toothless’

Following the president’s proposal to the CEC today, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii termed the letter a “damp squib” and “toothless”.

“Everyone knows what ‘should’ be the date. Everyone was looking at you to give the date. My dear dentist, this is toothless,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, former attorney general for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali explained that in his letter, the president had suggested a date for elections, not appointed a date.

He said the president did not have any mechanism or executive right to appoint the election date. Appointing the election date was the ECP’s job, he added.

Ali stressed the need for consultation with stakeholders on elections, reiterating that organising polls was the ECP’s job.

Constitutional expert Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar was of the view that the president giving a suggestion on polls as in today’s letter was “constitutionally and legally contrary to the law”. “

“He has no mandate to give this kind of direction to the ECP,” he told.

Similarly, former ECP secretary Kanwar Mohammad Dilshad said while speaking that the president did not have any jurisdiction to give a date for the election or any suggestion on the matter.

But Barrister Asad Rahim, who emphasised the clarity of the Constitution regarding the president’s role in determining the election date he had a different view.

He explains that while the president typically adheres to the prime minister’s advice in federal matters, the Constitution grants the president discretionary authority to announce the election date at the federal level.

He cites the example of the late former president, Mamnoon Hussain, who had consulted the electoral watchdog before announcing election dates, saying “it is hoped that a similar process will be followed this time and the ECP will fulfil its designated role.”

He adds: “If the ECP finds itself unable to specify an election date due to any extraneous circumstances, the president can exercise his discretion to announce the election date.”

He points out that the Constitution should not be interpreted provision by provision, but rather as a whole document. “Constitution unambiguously stipulates that elections must take place within a 90-day timeframe,” Rahim says.
 
We used to think the trio of Gen Kiyani- President Zardari and CJ Ifthikar was bad.
Its gona get worse with Gen Whisky - Mota Nawaja and their own umpire Cheap
Justice Faiz Esa.
 

