(Finally) President Alvi proposes Nov 6 as election date

‘Toothless’



Following the president’s proposal to the CEC today, lawyer Abdul Moiz Jaferii termed the letter a “damp squib” and “toothless”.



“Everyone knows what ‘should’ be the date. Everyone was looking at you to give the date. My dear dentist, this is toothless,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).



Earlier, former attorney general for Pakistan Ashtar Ausaf Ali explained that in his letter, the president had suggested a date for elections, not appointed a date.



He said the president did not have any mechanism or executive right to appoint the election date. Appointing the election date was the ECP’s job, he added.



Ali stressed the need for consultation with stakeholders on elections, reiterating that organising polls was the ECP’s job.



Constitutional expert Hafiz Ahsaan Khokhar was of the view that the president giving a suggestion on polls as in today’s letter was “constitutionally and legally contrary to the law”. “



“He has no mandate to give this kind of direction to the ECP,” he told.



Similarly, former ECP secretary Kanwar Mohammad Dilshad said while speaking that the president did not have any jurisdiction to give a date for the election or any suggestion on the matter.



But Barrister Asad Rahim, who emphasised the clarity of the Constitution regarding the president’s role in determining the election date he had a different view.



He explains that while the president typically adheres to the prime minister’s advice in federal matters, the Constitution grants the president discretionary authority to announce the election date at the federal level.



He cites the example of the late former president, Mamnoon Hussain, who had consulted the electoral watchdog before announcing election dates, saying “it is hoped that a similar process will be followed this time and the ECP will fulfil its designated role.”



He adds: “If the ECP finds itself unable to specify an election date due to any extraneous circumstances, the president can exercise his discretion to announce the election date.”



He points out that the Constitution should not be interpreted provision by provision, but rather as a whole document. “Constitution unambiguously stipulates that elections must take place within a 90-day timeframe,” Rahim says.