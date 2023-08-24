What's new

Fighting over booty and its distribution between Zain Qureshi & Mureed Qureshi

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jan 21, 2015
Messages
4,993
Reaction score
-17
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The annual three-day urs celebrations of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Suharwardi began in Multan on Wednesday.


Since the shrine caretaker and PTI leader Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in detention in the cipher case, his son Makhdoom Zain Qureshi performed Ghusal in the morning. But it did not go well with Mureed Hussain Qureshi, a brother of the caretaker.


Scolding his nephew (Zain), Mureed shouted he should have waited for him as he and other family members were on the way.


“This is my grandfather’s grave and how could the Ghusal ceremony begin in my absence,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1694304317379936591

Zain remained silent and allowed his uncle to take charge of the proceedings who took the matters in his own hands and conducted the ceremonial bath afresh.


Mureed has differences with Shah Mahmood over the matters of the shrine.


A large number of devotees from across the country joined the ceremonies of the urs.

Every year, this oldie has to create a scene. This is not his first time.

Khawaja Asif explained this feud beautifully many-times:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1572774822152736773

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1406644592846508032

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1343958518303514624
 
This old man seems like he has some grand importance syndrome.

As for the OP, yar ab tere yeh halat agaye hain keh you are posting this?

Seriously?
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested from Islamabad residence
2 3
Replies
35
Views
885
The Accountant
The Accountant
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Qureshi released from prison to ‘minus Imran from PTI’, claims dissident Riaz
Replies
0
Views
100
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cipher case: Special court grants Qureshi's 4-day remand to FIA under secrets law
Replies
1
Views
67
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC to hear petitions seeking PTI leaders' release
Replies
9
Views
502
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Guessing game begins after Imran-Qureshi huddle
Replies
0
Views
203
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom