FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2018
- Messages
- 17,564
- Reaction score
- 12
- Country
- Location
The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has arrested PTI activist Khadija Shah from the central jail in Lahore produced Shah in court and sought a 14-day physical remand.
Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid is hearing the remand plea of FIA wherein FIA legal advisor Rana Ijaz Khalil appeared in the court.
FIA prosecutor said Khadija Shah made provocative tweets which are still being retweeted. On the other hand, Khadija Shah’s lawyer said his client has been in jail for five months and whether Khadija Shah still tweeting from the jail.
He said the senior lawyer is engaged in a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the court granted some time on Shah’s lawyer's demand.
FIA arrests Khadijah Shah from jail, seeks 14-day physical remand in controversial tweets case
The hearing adjourns for some time
www.samaa.tv