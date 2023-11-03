What's new

FIA arrests Khadijah Shah from jail, seeks 14-day physical remand in controversial tweets case

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,564
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1699007761580.png

The Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has arrested PTI activist Khadija Shah from the central jail in Lahore produced Shah in court and sought a 14-day physical remand.

Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid is hearing the remand plea of FIA wherein FIA legal advisor Rana Ijaz Khalil appeared in the court.

FIA prosecutor said Khadija Shah made provocative tweets which are still being retweeted. On the other hand, Khadija Shah’s lawyer said his client has been in jail for five months and whether Khadija Shah still tweeting from the jail.

He said the senior lawyer is engaged in a contempt petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the court granted some time on Shah’s lawyer's demand.
www.samaa.tv

FIA arrests Khadijah Shah from jail, seeks 14-day physical remand in controversial tweets case

The hearing adjourns for some time
www.samaa.tv www.samaa.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FIA Directed To Submit Challan In Cipher Case By September 26
Replies
0
Views
163
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cipher case: Special court grants Qureshi's 4-day remand to FIA under secrets law
Replies
1
Views
191
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
US officials meet May 9 violence suspect Khadija Shah in Lahore jail
Replies
1
Views
248
Meengla
Meengla
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI chief shifted to Adiala Jail amid tight security
Replies
0
Views
155
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan protests ‘poor’ jail conditions during cipher case hearing
Replies
14
Views
262
Silicon0000
Silicon0000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom