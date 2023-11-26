What's new

Few options re: the future of PDF

Hello @waz bhai and @WebMaster bhai, a few thoughts re: the future of PDF.

  • I realize we have admins in danger because of content published here - I will personally try my level best to be careful. But then - being an outsider and a non-Pakistani - I have never criticized the armed forces of Pakistan. We should all try to follow this precept. My best wishes on the well being and safety of all admins living in Pakistan at this time.
  • I hope to drastically tone down some of my posts - not proud of some occasional unbalanced comments I have made in the past. Hope all see my flaws with forgiving eyes from now on.
  • If money is an issue, I am willing to pitch in some to save PDF - just tell me where to contribute in DM. I am sure some dedicated members would be more than willing to save PDF using monthly or quarterly Paypal dues.
  • Re: the Bangladesh section - if you guys need me to take up responsibilities, I am very willing to do so to save the forum on an ongoing basis. However I also have a job and family responsibilities, so while I am willing, I also have minor limitations.
  • As long as I am living - I hope to do my level best in saving PDF.
 
I don't think the shut down was caused by posts of foreign nationals. Pakistanis have been posting a lot of deeply creative stuff against the army in Pakistani sections. Their reaction was expected.

The best way forward for admins is to redirect the site to a .com domain and transfer ownership of the site to someone based outside of Pakistan. This will keep the current community alive with a domain outside the reach of thugs.
.pk domain is all they can control. They cannot control the hosting which I am sure is outside of Pakistan.
 
I don't think the military is the problem...unless it's pro-Anglo-Saxon. The police and judiciary are likely to be the real problem.
 

