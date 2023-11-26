Few options re: the future of PDF

Bilal9
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2014
- Messages
- 26,680
- Reaction score
- 9
- Country
- Location
Hello @waz bhai and @WebMaster bhai, a few thoughts re: the future of PDF.
- I realize we have admins in danger because of content published here - I will personally try my level best to be careful. But then - being an outsider and a non-Pakistani - I have never criticized the armed forces of Pakistan. We should all try to follow this precept. My best wishes on the well being and safety of all admins living in Pakistan at this time.
- I hope to drastically tone down some of my posts - not proud of some occasional unbalanced comments I have made in the past. Hope all see my flaws with forgiving eyes from now on.
- If money is an issue, I am willing to pitch in some to save PDF - just tell me where to contribute in DM. I am sure some dedicated members would be more than willing to save PDF using monthly or quarterly Paypal dues.
- Re: the Bangladesh section - if you guys need me to take up responsibilities, I am very willing to do so to save the forum on an ongoing basis. However I also have a job and family responsibilities, so while I am willing, I also have minor limitations.
- As long as I am living - I hope to do my level best in saving PDF.
Last edited: