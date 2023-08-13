Few countries have a strong election commission like Bangladesh: Momen​

Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 12: 55Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen addresses a certificate giving ceremony of a private university in Baluchar area of Sylhet city on 12 August 2023.CollectedFew countries in the world have a strong election commission like Bangladesh, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said.He said this while talking to journalists after a certificate giving ceremony of a private university in Baluchar area of Sylhet city on Saturday.The foreign minister said, “We have formed an election commission through a strong law, which is not like an Aziz commission. This election commission is responsible for everything during the polls. If the commission thinks government officials or security persons are leaning towards any particular party, the commission can exercise the authority to terminate or suspend them. If the commission thinks vote has been rigged anywhere, they can exercise the authority to cancel voting at that particular polling station.”“The government did not recruit the election commissioners, and they have been appointed for four years through a process. So, such type of strong election commission exists in a very few countries in the world,” he added.Abdul Momen further said, “We will hold elections according to our rules and laws. We have taken many steps so that election can be held fairly and smoothly. We have created IDs with photos of voters because we do not want to create 12.3 million fake voters like the Aziz commission did. When you tap your finger, you will receive your ballot paper so that no fake vote is cast. We have created transparent ballot box so none of you can complain about voting at night.”Replying to a query, the foreign minister said, “I do not think we will sign new agreements with any country. Media reports the US will sign two agreements, but this is wrong. We are an independent country and we have a position, and that may trouble many others, but we maintain our principle. We have been maintaining a non-aligned and a balanced foreign policy.”Regarding the agreement with the US, Abdul Momen said, “If you purchase any equipment from the US, you have to disclose its location, as well as whether there is any equipment of other countries in that location. The big problem is, you purchased the equipment, but you have to take permission from them before you use it. So, I do not know whether you would sign an agreement amid such lots of obligations.”Replying to a query on Bangladesh joining the BRICS summit, the foreign minister said, “Bangladesh has been invited to the BRICS summit. Bangladesh will join it, and if a membership is offered, we will accept it.”“Ministers, presidents , and heads of the government from 70 countries will join the BRICS summit, which is why there has been discussion on the BRICS expansion this year. Even if they do not expand, there will be lots of opportunities to meet with them. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, Chinese president Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will join the summit; it is a good place for talks.”