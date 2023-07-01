What's new

Female Suicide bomber in Turbat, Balochistan

Every enforced disappearance that takes placd is to stop another one of these retards from blowing themselves up.

Anyone who cries about "enforced disappearances" is just a terrorist sympathiser

That being said, the army has absolutely horrendous track record, most likely due to poor tactics and weak spy network. Also have absolutely failed to counter their narrative. Should just prop up Brahui narrative instead.
 
Ikbal said:
Stupid Bitch died for nothing. Suicide is a major sin in Islam.
Click to expand...
She is most likely an atheist. Ethno nationalists of the Baloch kind are hardcore nihilists and atheists. It's only really Pathan ethnonationalists that use Islam, but that too only because any other narrative won't gain them support.

Everyone highlights the role of Islamic extremism for suicide bombing but the last few Baloch suicide bombers were reading atheistic literature that was incredibly nihilistic. They break down your self-worth, mind and value of life to push you to blow yourself up for a different cause.
 
Bleek said:
She is most likely an atheist. Ethno nationalists of the Baloch kind are hardcore nihilists and atheists. It's only really Pathan ethnonationalists that use Islam, but that too only because any other narrative won't gain them support.

Everyone highlights the role of Islamic extremism for suicide bombing but the last few Baloch suicide bombers were reading atheistic literature that was incredibly nihilistic. They break down your self-worth, mind and value of life to push you to blow yourself up for a different cause.
Click to expand...
Exactly, Islam says get educated and then help your country. What this bitch did, is that she has shamed us.
 
And yet they wonder why we don't treat them like humans. These people are "Lebensunwertes Leben," to quote Hitler.

Always ungrateful like a bunch of Yahoodis.

A bunch of uncivilized, fanatical injuns who come here in droves, flooding our borders, despite so called muh "enforced disappearances."

If we are so bad, why not stay the f**k out of this hell hole?!

Not sure why we don't do something about this infestation problem. Who gives a f**k if it turns into a human rights problem? No one at the U.N cares about the Taliban rule in Afghanistan. U.S just shat there and left and now the entire world pretends as if it's our mess to clean up.

Hell no!

At this stage it's all about survival 'cause we aren't exactly shooting rainbows out of our arseholes here! Our economy can't handle these injuns.

1688226338850.png
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Suicide bomber kills four at Datta Khel , North Waziristan checkpoint:
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
Signalian
Ancient Culture of South Balochistan and Cultural Creative Workshop
Replies
0
Views
313
Signalian
Signalian
khansaheeb
Female suicide bombers: What the state must do to prevent others from following in the KU attacker's footsteps
Replies
9
Views
1K
nope
nope
Aijaz Kolachi
2 attacks in Balochistan today at Turbat and Nasirabad
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
3K
Comrade bhartiya
Comrade bhartiya
ghazi52
Explosion in Balochistan's Awaran kills one, injures seven
Replies
9
Views
781
Bleek
Bleek

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom