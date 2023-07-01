ghazi52
Female suicide bomber in Turbat, Balochistan,
Bitch panicked and blew herself up early.,.,..
Bitch panicked and blew herself up early
These are your enforced disappeared,, no mercy for these vermins, extinguish them
Give full support to Iran to hammer them on Iranian side
She is most likely an atheist. Ethno nationalists of the Baloch kind are hardcore nihilists and atheists. It's only really Pathan ethnonationalists that use Islam, but that too only because any other narrative won't gain them support.Stupid Bitch died for nothing. Suicide is a major sin in Islam.
Exactly, Islam says get educated and then help your country. What this bitch did, is that she has shamed us.She is most likely an atheist. Ethno nationalists of the Baloch kind are hardcore nihilists and atheists. It's only really Pathan ethnonationalists that use Islam, but that too only because any other narrative won't gain them support.
Everyone highlights the role of Islamic extremism for suicide bombing but the last few Baloch suicide bombers were reading atheistic literature that was incredibly nihilistic. They break down your self-worth, mind and value of life to push you to blow yourself up for a different cause.
Hi,Stupid Bitch died for nothing. Suicide is a major sin in Islam.
Anyone who cries about "enforced disappearances" is just a terrorist sympathiser
.,.,..
Doesn't change the fact that suicide bombings is Haraam in Islam,Hi,
Pakistanis are not afraid of committing 'sin'.