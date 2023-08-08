Female Student of Ghazi University Accuses Two Teachers of Sexual Assault, Blackmail.

Mirzali Khan
Pakistan - Student of Ghazi University Accuses Two Teachers of Sexual Assault, Blackmail. A girl student of the Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan has accused two teachers of being involved in sexual harassment.The student alleged that both the teachers are from the physics department and now they are blackmailing her younger sister.
