Female Student of Ghazi University Accuses Two Teachers of Sexual Assault, Blackmail.

Pakistan - Student of Ghazi University Accuses Two Teachers of Sexual Assault, Blackmail. A girl student of the Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan has accused two teachers of being involved in sexual harassment.The student alleged that both the teachers are from the physics department and now they are blackmailing her younger sister.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688893872640811008

That's why in Pakistan, even at university level there should be separate sections for women and no mixing.
Even the so called 50 year old professor are not mature enough in Pakistan to not use education as tool of getting sex.
What a shame.
I live in UK. Every night I see alone half naked young girls walking on empty streets and nobody harassing them.
We the ",Muslims" who look forward to Jannat and hoor , have no control on our penis, and our balls and fing dong rules us.
People say education brings awareness and respect for women.
But here we are , at professor level, men have no sense of self respect or a fear of Akhira.
You can't get more educated than a professor.
So that's a cultural problem. I hear "Pushtoon" names in her statement.
One is "Wazir" the other is "Khatak".
To them apart from pushtoon women no other cast and creed should have any honour .
To them non Pushto speaking are just walking meat.
Other ethnicities are not angels either, but in this particular case both perpetrators are pushtoon
 

