Feats of Valor - 12 Punjab Regiment

Signalian
PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2015
- Messages
- 10,401
- Reaction score
- 305
- Country
- Location
Amid a shortage of personnel, a unit of the 12 Punjab Regiment was attached to 17 Punjab unit. The Platoon Commander attached to the company of 17 Punjab was Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed, who fell directly under the command of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH). Alamzeb Khan's platoon defended the far side of BRB, while 17 Punjab occupied positions on the home bank. Legend has it that during a trench visit, he confronted the enemy in close quarters, being vastly outnumbered. Despite a gun aimed at him, he refused to surrender. His valor earned him Sitara-e-Jurrat.
Lives of great men all remind us
We can make our lives sublime
And departing, leave behind us
Footprints on the sands of time.
–A Psalm of Life, Henry adsworth Longfellow.
Wishful thinking is rarely a bliss. And, honestly, it is often too good to be true. One would always think about the impetus that made humans stand weaponized against one another, the same impetus that allowed them to build killing machines, juvenile at first but lethal in due course. What made man develop the intricate clockwork of a revolver? Had there been no brutal wars, the world would have been a better place to live in. Wishful thinking, isn't it?
In an outfit full of legends and feats of bravery, it is difficult to shed light on just one man, but let me be on the wrong side of history just this once. Subedar Alamzeb Shaheed was a man of extraordinary courage. His very self transcends all the boundaries of the mortal concept of valor. Born to a mediocre family in the suburbs of District Swabi, Alamzeb was never a privileged child. He was the kind of a person who had to fight for his rights at the very outset. With determination and sheer hard work, not only did he manage to make a place for himself in his high school teams, but he rose to a point where he eventually represented Pakistan at various international forums, including the Olympics. Not to brag, but Alamzeb was a brand in the mid-fifties, at least in the army circles, if not in the country.
Alamzeb Khan managed a reputation of being an excellent athlete even before joining the army. He was a relay race runner, a basketballer, an outstanding hockey player and had a knack for volleyball as well. He went hand-in-hand with the army. People took him for the asset that he was, and loved to have him. Alamzeb Khan represented Pakistan in the Second Asian Games held in Indonesia, bagging a gold medal in 400 meters’ race while setting a new world record. He became invincible after that.
During one of his escapades to the adjacent trenches, he encountered the enemy at point-blank range. The enemy outnumbered him three to one. Legend has it that upon being asked to raise his hands, barrel pointed straight at him, he simply declined.
Years passed, with Alamzeb's rapport hitting a record high in 1965. By this time, he had already participated in the Olympics held at Helsinki in 1952, set a new world record, and played and won army championships. Sportsmen have a thing for being casual sometimes, and this tendency gets them for good when in the forces.
In Alamzeb’s case, this was nowhere to be seen. This man was so professionally sound that nobody dared stop him from eventually rising in the ranks and becoming a Subedar. In 1965, war broke out between two states of the erstwhile British Crown, India and Pakistan. Indians somehow managed to misread the situation so successfully that they came, saw and returned, conquering nothing. Mass mobilization of the army took place.
Divisions were ordered to take up the defense and stop the attack from reaching Lahore at any cost. 17 Punjab Regiment, part of the 10 Division, was ordered to stop the enemy from advancing across the BRB (Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian) Link Canal in Burki Sector. Fortunately, a company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was also attached to 17 Punjab as the unit faced a manpower crunch at that time. The Platoon Commander attached to the company of 17 Punjab was Subedar Alamzeb Khan, who fell directly under the command of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH). Interestingly, his platoon was tasked to defend the far bank of BRB while the Company of 17 Punjab took positions on the home bank.
This meant that the enemy had to overrun Alamzeb’s platoon before reaching anywhere near the company of 17 Punjab. There were times during the battle when people would simply give up, thinking that they were circling the drain and that the end was near. This happens so often on the battlefield that those with first-hand experience would agree. Alazmeb Khan made himself at home and tried his best to do the same for everyone else in his platoon.
He would go from trench to trench under heavy enemy fire. Easier said than done. Above all, he kept the morale of his under-command troops from declining, which is otherwise commonplace in war. During one of his escapades to the adjacent trenches, he encountered the enemy at point-blank range. The enemy outnumbered him three to one. Legend has it that upon being asked to raise his hands, barrel pointed straight at him, he simply declined. Following his martyrdom, the act of valor of Alamzeb Khan was the word on the street for days to come. Never before was the Jundullah family so proud. He was ultimately awarded Sitara-e-Jurat.
Time passed, but his memories lived. Delta Company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was named after Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed. Furthermore, the sports trophy for inter-company competitions of the unit has also been associated with his name.
Time passed, but his memories lived. Delta Company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was named after Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed. Furthermore, the sports trophy for inter-company competitions of the unit has also been associated with his name. Though his name still resonates in his unit, somehow, the ongoing war on terrorism since 2001 engulfed the unit so much that contact with Alamzeb’s family got lost over the past two decades. However, it is never too late to amend irregularities. Hence, a team comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer and two Non-Commissioned Officers was recently tasked with re-establishing the lost contact with Alamzeb’s family to honor his sacrifice.
Surprisingly, the efforts bore fruits. Not only did the contact get re-established, but it was also discovered that his wife was still alive. A square named after him in his hometown still exists. To make up for the lost time, the daughter of Subedar Alamzeb Khan named Jameela, who also heads a local school, and her mother, were requested to honor the occasion of the Alamzeb Trophy Championship. For the first time in the unit's history, the trophy was handed over to the Champion company by the daughter of Subedar Alamzeb Shaheed herself. The emotions of the ceremony cannot be jotted down into mere words, but it was truly a momentous moment.
Today the trophy stands tall in the Battalion Quarter Guard with the immortal name of ‘Alamzeb’, which holds within the never-ending reverence for the man.
Email: ahmedbinzakriabbc@gmail.com
Lives of great men all remind us
We can make our lives sublime
And departing, leave behind us
Footprints on the sands of time.
–A Psalm of Life, Henry adsworth Longfellow.
Wishful thinking is rarely a bliss. And, honestly, it is often too good to be true. One would always think about the impetus that made humans stand weaponized against one another, the same impetus that allowed them to build killing machines, juvenile at first but lethal in due course. What made man develop the intricate clockwork of a revolver? Had there been no brutal wars, the world would have been a better place to live in. Wishful thinking, isn't it?
In an outfit full of legends and feats of bravery, it is difficult to shed light on just one man, but let me be on the wrong side of history just this once. Subedar Alamzeb Shaheed was a man of extraordinary courage. His very self transcends all the boundaries of the mortal concept of valor. Born to a mediocre family in the suburbs of District Swabi, Alamzeb was never a privileged child. He was the kind of a person who had to fight for his rights at the very outset. With determination and sheer hard work, not only did he manage to make a place for himself in his high school teams, but he rose to a point where he eventually represented Pakistan at various international forums, including the Olympics. Not to brag, but Alamzeb was a brand in the mid-fifties, at least in the army circles, if not in the country.
Alamzeb Khan managed a reputation of being an excellent athlete even before joining the army. He was a relay race runner, a basketballer, an outstanding hockey player and had a knack for volleyball as well. He went hand-in-hand with the army. People took him for the asset that he was, and loved to have him. Alamzeb Khan represented Pakistan in the Second Asian Games held in Indonesia, bagging a gold medal in 400 meters’ race while setting a new world record. He became invincible after that.
During one of his escapades to the adjacent trenches, he encountered the enemy at point-blank range. The enemy outnumbered him three to one. Legend has it that upon being asked to raise his hands, barrel pointed straight at him, he simply declined.
Years passed, with Alamzeb's rapport hitting a record high in 1965. By this time, he had already participated in the Olympics held at Helsinki in 1952, set a new world record, and played and won army championships. Sportsmen have a thing for being casual sometimes, and this tendency gets them for good when in the forces.
In Alamzeb’s case, this was nowhere to be seen. This man was so professionally sound that nobody dared stop him from eventually rising in the ranks and becoming a Subedar. In 1965, war broke out between two states of the erstwhile British Crown, India and Pakistan. Indians somehow managed to misread the situation so successfully that they came, saw and returned, conquering nothing. Mass mobilization of the army took place.
Divisions were ordered to take up the defense and stop the attack from reaching Lahore at any cost. 17 Punjab Regiment, part of the 10 Division, was ordered to stop the enemy from advancing across the BRB (Bambawali-Ravi-Bedian) Link Canal in Burki Sector. Fortunately, a company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was also attached to 17 Punjab as the unit faced a manpower crunch at that time. The Platoon Commander attached to the company of 17 Punjab was Subedar Alamzeb Khan, who fell directly under the command of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH). Interestingly, his platoon was tasked to defend the far bank of BRB while the Company of 17 Punjab took positions on the home bank.
This meant that the enemy had to overrun Alamzeb’s platoon before reaching anywhere near the company of 17 Punjab. There were times during the battle when people would simply give up, thinking that they were circling the drain and that the end was near. This happens so often on the battlefield that those with first-hand experience would agree. Alazmeb Khan made himself at home and tried his best to do the same for everyone else in his platoon.
He would go from trench to trench under heavy enemy fire. Easier said than done. Above all, he kept the morale of his under-command troops from declining, which is otherwise commonplace in war. During one of his escapades to the adjacent trenches, he encountered the enemy at point-blank range. The enemy outnumbered him three to one. Legend has it that upon being asked to raise his hands, barrel pointed straight at him, he simply declined. Following his martyrdom, the act of valor of Alamzeb Khan was the word on the street for days to come. Never before was the Jundullah family so proud. He was ultimately awarded Sitara-e-Jurat.
Time passed, but his memories lived. Delta Company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was named after Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed. Furthermore, the sports trophy for inter-company competitions of the unit has also been associated with his name.
Time passed, but his memories lived. Delta Company of the 12 Punjab Regiment was named after Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed. Furthermore, the sports trophy for inter-company competitions of the unit has also been associated with his name. Though his name still resonates in his unit, somehow, the ongoing war on terrorism since 2001 engulfed the unit so much that contact with Alamzeb’s family got lost over the past two decades. However, it is never too late to amend irregularities. Hence, a team comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer and two Non-Commissioned Officers was recently tasked with re-establishing the lost contact with Alamzeb’s family to honor his sacrifice.
Surprisingly, the efforts bore fruits. Not only did the contact get re-established, but it was also discovered that his wife was still alive. A square named after him in his hometown still exists. To make up for the lost time, the daughter of Subedar Alamzeb Khan named Jameela, who also heads a local school, and her mother, were requested to honor the occasion of the Alamzeb Trophy Championship. For the first time in the unit's history, the trophy was handed over to the Champion company by the daughter of Subedar Alamzeb Shaheed herself. The emotions of the ceremony cannot be jotted down into mere words, but it was truly a momentous moment.
Today the trophy stands tall in the Battalion Quarter Guard with the immortal name of ‘Alamzeb’, which holds within the never-ending reverence for the man.
Feats of Valor
Amid a shortage of personnel, a unit of the 12 Punjab Regiment was attached to 17 Punjab unit. The Platoon Commander attached to the company of 17 Punjab was Subedar Alamzeb Khan Shaheed, who fell directly under the command of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (NH). Alamzeb Khan's platoon defended...
www.hilal.gov.pk
Email: ahmedbinzakriabbc@gmail.com