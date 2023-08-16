What's new

FBI arrests Indian American doctor for allegedly masturbating in front of a minor on a flight to Boston

Mirzali Khan

Sep 25, 2020

Indian American doctor arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston.​


Indian American doctor living has been arrested over allegations of masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston last year.

In a tweet, Official FBI Boston account tweeted about the arrest, stating he was allegedly committing lewd acts in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii last year. He has been released following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston.

If proven guilty he will be sentenced to 90 days in prison followed by a year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000.

An affidavit filed in the case in a Boston federal court on Thursday states, Dr. Sudipta Mohanty, aged 33 and residing in Cambridge, Massachusetts, engaged in inappropriate behaviour aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight on May 27, 2022. The incident reportedly occurred during a flight from Honolulu to Boston when he allegedly exposed himself and engaged in inappropriate conduct in the presence of a young girl.

Charges against Sudipta Mohanty
The teenager alleges that approximately 5 hours into the flight, Mohanty covered himself with a blanket, pulling it up to his neck. At this point, she observed his leg bouncing up and down. Soon after, the blanket slipped, revealing that Mohanty's pants were unzipped, exposing his genitals. The girl felt "disgusted and very uncomfortable" and promptly moved to a different seat.

During the incident, Mohanty was seated next to a female companion who slept with her head resting on his shoulder. After the flight arrived in Boston, the minor informed her family about the unsettling incident, leading to the involvement of law enforcement.

When questioned, Mohanty responded with, ‘I have no recollection of that,’ according to authorities' reports.

‘Everyone, especially children, has the absolute right to not be exposed to lewd conduct when they are traveling,’ Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy stated in a statement following the initial court appearance.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Dizenna of the FBI's Boston Division issued a stern statement, branding the act as "reprehensible." She emphasized that the arrest sends a clear message that the FBI takes crimes committed on aircraft seriously, encompassing a range of offences from alleged sexual misconduct in this instance to assault, interference with flight crew, and theft.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1689712627730022402

Who is Sudipta Mohanty​

According to the charging documents, Mohanty is an internal medicine and primary care doctor with a practice in Boston. It is alleged that, on May 27, 2022, Mohanty was a passenger aboard a Hawaiian Airlines Flight enroute from Honolulu to Boston with a female companion. Mohanty was allegedly seated next to a 14-year-old minor travelling with her grandparents, who were seated nearby.

www.hindustantimes.com

FBI arrests Indian American doctor for allegedly masturbating in front of a minor on a flight to Boston

Indian American doctor arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a 14-year-old girl on a flight from Hawaii to Boston.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com

Honestly long distance flights don't sit near woman on smaller airplanes. I have seen all sort of weird cases. And never sleep

You can be targeted.

This now case is now of his word against her word (14 yrs old teenager) unless we have other passengers whom I doubt saw anything in the dark.



The exception is a flight to Asia with Desi people you should be fine !
 
Sick bastards are importing Hindu culture into America.
My bet is the teenager is high on hormones unless we have any other passengers collaborating the story (which I am sure we don't or we would have read that)

Sadly he is going to loose the case. Jury will always believe the teenager
 
ziaulislam said:
My bet is the teenager is high on hormones unless we have any other passengers collaborating the story (which I am sure we don't or we would have read that)

Sadly he is going to loose the case. Jury will always believe the teenager
I don't think you have a good understanding of what Hindus are capable of. Here's news from Hindu Rashtra itself:
indianexpress.com

Man held for ‘masturbating’ in front of woman at Delhi Metro station

The woman was waiting on the platform Monday when the accused allegedly made inappropriate gestures and masturbated. Police said she got scared and ran towards a CISF officer, but the accused boarded a train and fled.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 
What is the purpose of posting this, and why does it warrant mass pinging everyone? I can pull up a bunch of cases of Pakistani or Bangla doctors molesting patients or acting like degenerates. This happened near my old hometown a few months back, no guesses to what his nationality was.

www.wusa9.com

Urgent care doctor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting patients in Silver Spring

Police suspect that there may be more victims of the 58-year-old doctor and are asking for them to come forward.
www.wusa9.com www.wusa9.com

Another case of a Chinese doctor molesting patients, seems even the "model minorities" aren't exactly squeaky clean.

 
Its about time they had CCTV on planes. I saw someone vaping recently.
 

