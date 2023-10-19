FB Radom Introduces New Pistol – the MPS​

Zarvan
FB Radom Introduces New Pistol – the MPSPosted 5 days ago in Daily News, Pistols, Semi-Auto by Matthew Moss with 17 Comments
Tags: fb radom, FB Radom MPS, MSPO 2023
The new MPS on display at MSPO 2023 (Fabryki Broni Radom/Comcam.pl)
In September, at the 2023 MSPO defense exhibition in Poland, FB Radom unveiled their newest pistol – the MPS. The MPS is a striker-fired, polymer-framed 9x19mm pistol. It has a removable fire control unit which can be removed from the weapon’s frame. This allows the user to select the frame that suits their requirements, the grip can also be adapted with three different sizes of grip panels. The pistol is double-action only and reportedly weighs 600g or 21oz unloaded.
The new MPS unveiled at MSPO 2023 (Fabryki Broni Radom/Comcam.pl)
The MPS expands FB Radom’s pistol range joining the steel-framed VIS 100 which was introduced in 2019. The initial version of the MPS will have a 4-inch barrel but FB Radom are also offering a suppressor-ready version with a threaded barrel and suppressor height sights.
The new MPS on display at MSPO 2023 (Fabryki Broni Radom/Comcam.pl)
The slide itself is cut ready to mount a red dot sight as standard. FB Radom are offering five different red dot mounting plates for the pistol, catering to various red dot manufacturers. The pistol’s controls are ambidextrous and have a 15-round magazine capacity as standard.
FB Radom released a teaser video for the new pistol:
