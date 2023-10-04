Fazaur Rehman’s reluctance in demanding general election questionable: Kundi

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan People Party Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday Maulana Fazaur Rehman’s reluctance in demanding general election was questionable.
In response to a statement of Emir of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Kundi said the PPP had been doing its own politics instead of dancing on the tone of anyone else.
The PPP information secretary stated the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be elected prime minister by the will of the people of Pakistan.
Bilawal talks about the level playing field and those who were the beneficiaries of Legal Framework Order (LFO) were afraid of the level-playing-field.
