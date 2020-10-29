Fawad Ch Lashes Out Ayaz Sadiq On Abhinandan Remarks In NA

Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?