What's new

Fawad Ch Lashes Out Ayaz Sadiq On Abhinandan Remarks In NA

HalfMoon

HalfMoon

BANNED
Joined
Nov 21, 2018
Messages
3,832
Reaction score
-2
Country
India
Location
India
Fawad Ch says that credit for the Pulwama attack belongs to entire Pakistan not just PMIK.

You can see the video starting at 5:00

Fawad Ch Lashes Out Ayaz Sadiq On Abhinandan Remarks In NA


 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".


Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.
Click to expand...
He was referring to Swift retort listen few seconds afterwards... he ckearly mentioned "after Pulwama"
SuvarnaTeja said:
Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".


Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.


The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?

en.wikipedia.org

Fawad Chaudhry - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
Btw ayaz sadiq never said "his (bajwas)" he reffered to Qureshis legs being shivering and he was sweating
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".


Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.


The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?

en.wikipedia.org

Fawad Chaudhry - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...

Are you stupid?He was talking about operation post pulwana lmao
 
Kabira said:
Are you stupid?He was talking about operation post pulwana lmao
Click to expand...

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
He was referring to Swift retort listen few seconds afterwards... he ckearly mentioned "after Pulwama"
Click to expand...


What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?

You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?

You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
Click to expand...

No he was not. Not that it matter, Pakistan is behind killing of 40 Indian soldiers part of illegal occupation. No shit. But he didnt say that.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?

You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
Click to expand...
Success in pulwama was a refference to operation swift retort but indians as usual will use this to do their propaganda...
 
Kabira said:
No he was not. Not that it matter, Pakistan is behind killing of 40 Indian soldiers part of illegal occupation. No shit. But he didnt say that.
Click to expand...

Listen at 5:40. He clearly says "Pulwama me jo Kamiyabhi hain"
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Success in pulwama was a refference to operation swift retort but indians as usual will use this to do their propaganda...
Click to expand...

Listen at 5:40. He clearly says "Pulwama me jo Kamiyabhi hain"
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
Listen at 6:05
Click to expand...

He may have talked about other things but what he said at 5:40 is very clear. Pakistan was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India. There is no other way you can spin the statement.

"Pulwama me jo Kamiyabhi hain" ( "The success in Pulwama" )

He said twice not once.
 
SuvarnaTeja said:
Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:

In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".


Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.


The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?

en.wikipedia.org

Fawad Chaudhry - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
Click to expand...
I have observed this in pakistanis...they are too emotional and don't use brain most of the times...yesterday one law maker uttered something which embarassed their army...today this fellow in an attempt to prove how valiant they are made this self goal...they don't have the capacity or ability to comprehend what consequences such remarks have on their country..this fellow soon realised and tried to fix the damage he has done..watch the entire video ...you will understand.
 

Similar threads

Titanium100
Ex-Pakistani minister Ch. Fawad Hussain clarifies Pakistan will end India as whole’ over Azad Kashmir remark
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
Titanium100
Titanium100
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Elahi blasts Imran’s aides, believes Fawad should've been arrested earlier
Replies
6
Views
398
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
Constitution to stand suspended, if polls not held in 90 days: Fawad
Replies
0
Views
297
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Fawad's inflammatory statements aimed at getting Imran indicted: PTI chairman's lawyer
Replies
1
Views
378
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
Fawad ‘picked up’ in attempt to silence PTI mouthpiece
Replies
14
Views
499
SaadH
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom