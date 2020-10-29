Fawad Ch Lashes Out Ayaz Sadiq On Abhinandan Remarks In NA

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Not Pakistan, just one party represented by an absconder.This is a self goal by Pakistan
He never said pulwama terror attack he meant op swift retortThis is a self goal by Pakistan.
Pakistan's political parties claiming credit for Pulwama terror attack against India.
Check this one
@aryadravida @venu309 @Diggy @Capt. Karnage
He was referring to Swift retort listen few seconds afterwards... he ckearly mentioned "after Pulwama"Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:
In a shocking admission, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury on Thursday, publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko). "Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks. Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government. "I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting, to which PM (Imran Khan) refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) attended. His (Bajwa) legs were shaking and he was sweating, saying 'For God's sake, let him (Abhinandan) go, because India is about to attack Pakistan at 9 PM'," said Sadiq. He added, "There was no attack from India, but they wanted to bend on their knees to India and send Abhinandan back".
Nice try. He was clearly talking about Pulwama. Listen again.
Btw ayaz sadiq never said "his (bajwas)" he reffered to Qureshis legs being shivering and he was sweatingTranslation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:
The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?
The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?
Are you stupid?He was talking about operation post pulwana lmao
He was referring to Swift retort listen few seconds afterwards... he ckearly mentioned "after Pulwama"
Indians are fking awesome!!!This is a self goal by Pakistan.
What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?
You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
Success in pulwama was a refference to operation swift retort but indians as usual will use this to do their propaganda...What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?
You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
No he was not. Not that it matter, Pakistan is behind killing of 40 Indian soldiers part of illegal occupation. No shit. But he didnt say that.
Success in pulwama was a refference to operation swift retort but indians as usual will use this to do their propaganda...
Listen at 6:05What does "The success in Pulwama" mean?
You are now trying to deflect but it was very apparent that Pakistan's minister was taking credit for the Pulwama terror attack against India.
Listen at 6:05
I have observed this in pakistanis...they are too emotional and don't use brain most of the times...yesterday one law maker uttered something which embarassed their army...today this fellow in an attempt to prove how valiant they are made this self goal...they don't have the capacity or ability to comprehend what consequences such remarks have on their country..this fellow soon realised and tried to fix the damage he has done..watch the entire video ...you will understand.Translation for people who do not understand Hindi/Urdu:
The statement is made by the incumbent minister belonging to PTI. Correct?
Pulwama terror attack against India.