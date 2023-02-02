What's new

Favoring boys over girls? check out what the parents have to say for their 4 daughters in Xinjiang

Favoring boys over girls? check out what the parents have to say for their 4 daughters in Xinjiang

The parents in this family have 4 daughters, no sons, the 4 daughters all obtained master degrees.

The girls asked their parents if they are diappointed for having 4 daughters and no sons, their parents replied : never even for a moment, we are proud of you all, we are so happy that all our daughters became well learned talents who can contribute to our society.

 
In many conservative countries women are largely being excluded from the workforce, even including some western countries, In China, women are always the important contributors to China's overall workforce and economy from day one.

f_25822473_1.jpg
 
Those daughters are in their 30's and mid 20's, China's one child policy was only applied to Han Chinese, ethnic minorities were exempted from this policy , it's common to see Uyghurs and Tibetans have 4 or 5 children, Uyghur population doubled from 6 million to 12 million in just 30 year, western media won't tell you this.
 

Xinjiang universities help graduates find jobs

Over 10 million new college graduates in China in 2022, adding pressure to China's job market

 
China has a policy that minorities are exempted from China's one child policy, only Han Chinese have to follow that policy, so there's a genocide in China, on the Han Chinese.


4 daughters all get master's degrees, pretty impressive, they are a Uyghur family from a small desert town in a rural region in Xinjiang, it shows what an enabling education environment that China provides in remote Xinjiang regions and gender fairness for all children in Xinjiang.
 

