beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 61,165
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
Favoring boys over girls? check out what the parents have to say for their 4 daughters in Xinjiang
The parents in this family have 4 daughters, no sons, the 4 daughters all obtained master degrees.
The girls asked their parents if they are diappointed for having 4 daughters and no sons, their parents replied : never even for a moment, we are proud of you all, we are so happy that all our daughters became well learned talents who can contribute to our society.
The parents in this family have 4 daughters, no sons, the 4 daughters all obtained master degrees.
The girls asked their parents if they are diappointed for having 4 daughters and no sons, their parents replied : never even for a moment, we are proud of you all, we are so happy that all our daughters became well learned talents who can contribute to our society.