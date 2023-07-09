Fatima Jinnah stood firm against dictatorship, says prime minister Describes her as a beacon of light for Pakistani women

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary, saying she was a benefactor of the nation and had been a source of courage for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.According to a press release issued by the PM Office’s media wing, the prime minister said, “Despite her senility, she stood firm against dictatorship and played a historic role for the nation, democracy and the country.”He was referring to the role she played against Gen Ayub’s regime while playing an active role in the opposition and challenging him in the presidential election.Shehbaz said Fatima Jinnah also played an unprecedented role during Pakistan Movement and for the motherland and offered sacrifices. Her personality was still a beacon of light for the young ladies and women of the country, he added.The entire nation paid tribute to her contributions and would always stand indebted to her services, the prime minister noted. as he prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul.Fatima Jinnah, born on July 30, 1893, was honoured with the title of Madar-e-Millat (Mother of the Nation) due to her dynamic role in the Pakistan Freedom Movement. She worked side by side with her brother and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.After the independence in 1947, Fatima Jinnah formed the Women’s Relief Committee, which later formed the nucleus for the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA). She also played a significant role in the settlement of migrants in the new state of Pakistan.Even after the accomplishment of mission for separate homeland, she continued to thrive for the betterment of the new-born country and returned to the political forefront to contest the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against Ayub.She died on July 9, 1967 due to heart attack and was buried beside her brother’s grave in his impressive mausoleum in Karachi. Her funeral prayers were attended by nearly half a million people in Karachi.Masses still hold her in high esteem for her thoughts towards much-cherished dream of strong democratic norms and culture in the country established through the power of votes.