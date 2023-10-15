What's new

Faryal Talpur at wedding of son of Maj Gen Faisal Naseer

airmarshal

airmarshal

Its said its one of the most expensive weddings in the country.

Faisal Naseer was involved in murder attempt of Imran Khan. He has committed worst atrocities against people of Pakistan. Shehbaz Gill was tortured by this man. There is also a connection between him and Arshad Sharif's murder.

This Major General is a symptom of rot in the army as institution.

No wonder the known criminals are also in the frame. Faryal Talpur, who has used Uzair Baluch and his Lyari gang to openly collect extortion money in Karachi is sitting in the row.

This Major General's chief also announced to crackdown against corruption. May be this frame is an evidence which can start this investigation. Why not start from home Mr Whiskey? Why not ask this Maj Gen where he got the money to hold such a lavish function? Why not ask this Maj Gen what is his connection with known criminals?

1697408904959.png
 

