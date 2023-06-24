What's new

Farewell to Cheteshwar Pujara, one of the Test greats

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Joined
Sep 18, 2012
Messages
6,836
Reaction score
-44
Country
India
Location
India
The news is through, Cheteshwar Pujara is out of India's Test team. People can argue about whether that decision is right or wrong. But nobody can argue against him being one of India's finest players. If this is the end, Geoff Lemon and Bharat Sundaresan say a fond farewell on behalf of The Final Word. Over 13 years we enjoyed watching him play, and we will keep enjoying it wherever he plays next.


CPS.JPG


what a legend, classical red ball specialist.

it'd be very sad if this is indeed the end of what has been a stellar career, truly one of the most underrated player. A quiet guy, never any big endorsements, never saw his face plastered all over the place, or on TV much.



@mangochutney @fatman17 @CallSignMaverick @Paitoo
 
Last edited:
No century against pak what a pitty he might be great for India compare him with David Younis Yousuf he was a Madicore player just like Laxman
 

Similar threads

chinasun
Roger Waters said: Israel is committing genocide.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
147
Views
6K
TopGun786
TopGun786
ghazi52
2022: A year of constitutional crises, the B word and redefining neutrality
Replies
10
Views
640
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
airmarshal
The Magnificent Delusions of Husain Haqqani
Replies
9
Views
671
SaadH
S
D
Cuts and commissions: Exposing the murky world of Indian health care
Replies
1
Views
368
Wiler87
W
Shahzaz ud din
Greatness and Destiny' - A man born to win | ESPN
Replies
0
Views
545
Shahzaz ud din
Shahzaz ud din

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom