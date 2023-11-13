Farah Gogi used to travel on ‘secret’ foreign passport to ‘launder illicit money’ In a bid to dodge accountability, Gogi was sent abroad on a Pakistani passport six days before Imran Khan's ouster

In a bid to dodge accountability, Gogi was sent abroad on a Pakistani passport six days before Imran Khan's ousterFarhat Shahzadi, alias Farah Gogi — reportedly a front person of former prime minister Imran Khan — used to travel abroad on a "secret" foreign passport to launder the “looted” wealth of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife, Bushra Bibi, sources close to an investigation agency confided toon Sunday.In March, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a money-laundering and kickbacks case against Gogi. The investigation agency had registered a case of Rs849 million against her after the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) referred the inquiry to the investigation.It said the Financial Monitoring Unit had reported massive, unusual credit transactions in the accounts of Farah, which were estimated to be worth Rs848.95 million.New disclosures about the alleged mega corruption of Gogi — who is a close friend of the former first lady — show her declared and non-declared assets to have grown by a staggering Rs4,520 million from 2017 to 2020 when the Khan-led party was in power. Her bank accounts are stacked with over Rs14 billion, revealed government sources this week.Meanwhile, Gogi sent a legal notice to the NAB chairman, FIA DG, Punjab IG and Anti-Corruption Department (ACE) DG on the issue of leaking her property details.According to the fresh reports, Gogi used to travel abroad on the passport of Vanuatu — a string of more than 80 islands once known as the New Hebrides and it is situated in the southwestern Pacific Ocean — to launder the illicit money.The sources also claimed that the son of a property tycoon had been given the task of arranging a secret international passport for Gogi. The property tycoon’s son paid $130,000 to a renowned trader to obtain the passport.On March 28, 2022, the secret passport was handed over to Gogi, the sources added.In order to get her escape from accountability, Gogi was sent abroad on a Pakistani passport just six days before the Khan-led government was toppled.In a bid to dodge the investigation agencies, she travelled abroad on a foreign passport, except Dubai.