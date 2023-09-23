What's new

Fanatic Hindu calls for nuclear strike on Canada

Raj-Hindustani said:
The tweet has been blocked, which, if said by 6-7 people, means they are highly uneducated.
Click to expand...

It's a tweet that shows BJP-controlled Indian media calling for a nuclear strike on Canada. Still uneducated?
 
RayKalm said:
It's a tweet that shows BJP-controlled Indian media calling for a nuclear strike on Canada. Still uneducated?
Click to expand...
Someone said something in his personal capacity is official Indian government stance for you?

Well, then I guess it’s Pakistan government official stand to “take Quran in one hand and atom bomb suitcase in another to beg for loan.”

I hope that makes sense to you because I’m using your own logic here 😊
 
Kuru said:
Someone said something in his personal capacity is official Indian government stance for you?

Well, then I guess it’s Pakistan government official stand to “take Quran in one hand and atom bomb suitcase in another to beg for loan.”

I hope that makes sense to you because I’m using your own logic here 😊
Click to expand...

You label anyone who makes a pro Khalistani speech or comment online a terrorist. Just over a simple comment. Even a singer who had a map issue, you labelled him a Khalistani and banned him from India.

Here, an official BJP controlled and owned Indian media is calling for a nuclear strike on television, in front of a billion Indians.
 
Canada is struggling with infrastructure crisis. A rogue Indian nuclear attack on Canada will send the country to stone age.

India has a habit of bullying smaller countries and her financial blackmail has stranglehold on world politics. After forming and breaking many governments in Asia and Africa, the Indian influence on countries like UK, USA and Canada comes as no surprise.

Canada is isolated like how India isolated Pakistan and is surgically protecting her interest on far away distant countries. Pakistan could not muster any momentum despite on the receiving end of a rogue missile strike from India.
 
RayKalm said:
Here, an official BJP controlled and owned Indian media is calling for a nuclear strike on television, in front of a billion Indians.
Click to expand...

The things you are referring to are the views of people in personal capacity. Can you show me one authentic source that proves India threatened Nuclear Attack on Canada?

If you still think that personal opinions of people are official government stand, then I guess you agree that It’s Pakistan government’s official policy of taking Quran in one hand and atom bomb in another to beg for loan.
 
Notice how all the American and Western members on this forum are avoiding such topics LOL

This does not surprise me in the least. Hindutva is an extremely depraved bunch. Using nukes, rape, torture and other means to silence freedom fighters is a norm.
 
Kuru said:
The things you are referring to are the views of people in personal capacity. Can you show me one authentic source that proves India threatened Nuclear Attack on Canada?

If you still think that personal opinions of people are official government stand, then I guess you agree that It’s Pakistan government’s official policy of taking Quran in one hand and atom bomb in another to beg for loan.
Click to expand...

Why is India banning people from tweeting? Are people required to hold their personal opinions private and mass engineer opinions on government direction? Is this where the head nodding originated?
 
El Sidd said:
Why is India banning people from tweeting? Are people required to hold their personal opinions private and mass engineer opinions on government direction? Is this where the head nodding originated?
Click to expand...

What are you referring to?
 

Similar threads

S
Life Expectancy Safety of Pakistan as sovereign Nation (before Nuclear War)
Replies
1
Views
308
Solidify
S
Raj-Hindustani
India warns citizens on Canada travel amid row over Sikh leader’s murder
2 3
Replies
33
Views
622
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
GamoAccu
Canada has Indian diplomats' communications in bombshell murder probe: sources
Replies
9
Views
138
RayKalm
RayKalm
Maira La
  • Poll
Choose your city - a purely hypothetical nuclear war scenario
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
1K
Raj-Hindustani
Raj-Hindustani
Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
Opinionated - I can now confirm with a certainity that all redlines of Russia has been crossed - We entered a decisive moment
2 3
Replies
32
Views
2K
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom