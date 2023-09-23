Fanatic Hindu calls for nuclear strike on Canada

cocomo
"Things must escalate to their logical end ... nuclear strike".
Someone said something in his personal capacity is official Indian government stance for you?It's a tweet that shows BJP-controlled Indian media calling for a nuclear strike on Canada. Still uneducated?
Someone said something in his personal capacity is official Indian government stance for you?
Well, then I guess it’s Pakistan government official stand to “take Quran in one hand and atom bomb suitcase in another to beg for loan.”
I hope that makes sense to you because I’m using your own logic here
Here, an official BJP controlled and owned Indian media is calling for a nuclear strike on television, in front of a billion Indians.
The things you are referring to are the views of people in personal capacity. Can you show me one authentic source that proves India threatened Nuclear Attack on Canada?
If you still think that personal opinions of people are official government stand, then I guess you agree that It’s Pakistan government’s official policy of taking Quran in one hand and atom bomb in another to beg for loan.
Why is India banning people from tweeting? Are people required to hold their personal opinions private and mass engineer opinions on government direction? Is this where the head nodding originated?