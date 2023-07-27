What's new

Famous Indian vlogger admits Dhaka's roads are cleaner than Indian roads

1690461372927.png
 
If you have been to Kolkata, you will not find garbage on any of the streets—which tend to sparkle with adequate lighting after the evening. Many of the streets do have potholes in Kolkata—but its nothing compared to Dhaka's broken streets which are also often smeared with filth, stench and are often dark at night
www.google.com

Dhaka vs Kolkata

But it does not need Economist Intelligence Unit’s ranking for anybody to know that Dhaka has been rotting, stinking and becoming more terrible to live in every year.
www.google.com
 
Gotta take away credit where it isn't due. Condition of urban roads in India is terrible. Garbage, construction debris, unfinished works, its a nightmare to navigate. And if you are pedestrian, be prepared to be mowed down by some rich brat.
 
NG Missile Vessels said:
If you have been to Kolkata, you will not find garbage on any of the streets—which tend to sparkle with adequate lighting after the evening. Many of the streets do have potholes in Kolkata—but its nothing compared to Dhaka's broken streets which are also often smeared with filth, stench and are often dark at night
www.google.com

Dhaka vs Kolkata

But it does not need Economist Intelligence Unit’s ranking for anybody to know that Dhaka has been rotting, stinking and becoming more terrible to live in every year.
www.google.com
Click to expand...

1690462533728.png


^^It's from 8 years ago. Also the author lives in a very poor neighborhood on the outskirts of Dhaka.
 

