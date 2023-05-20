What's new

Family of Ex-COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua is Being Hunted Down in Lahore

Khadeja Shah who is grand daughter of late Asif Nawaz Janjua is being hunted down in Lahore. ISI dispatched their cronies to her house but since she was not at home, her husband and other family members were picked up, without warrants.

Currently police is conducting raids across Lahore to arrest her. And T.V channels are playing tickers where she is being portrayed as a wanted terrorist.



FwgocJ2aYAAAII3




1684553179748.png
 
This is just asking for civil war at this point.
Establishment going after retired generals and active generals who don’t agree with them.
Current establishment is doing everything our enemy wants in Pakistan. Current establishment is orchestrating mass insurgencies and civil war in the country.
These dogs are plunging the country into chaos on purpose. They already destroyed economy and brought the country to the brink of default.
The biggest enemy to Pakistan right now is the current establishment.
 
Sayfullah said:
This is just asking for civil war at this point.
Establishment going after retired generals and active generals who don’t agree with them.
Current establishment is doing everything our enemy wants in Pakistan. Current establishment is orchestrating mass insurgencies and civil war in the country.
These dogs are plunging the country into chaos on purpose. They already destroyed economy and brought the country to the brink of default.
The biggest enemy to Pakistan right now is the current establishment.
I got banned for saying this a couple times now for over a year...
 
Perfect recipe for complete chaos. The generals and PDM will end up breaking up Pakistan.
 
Dalit said:
Perfect recipe for complete chaos. The generals and PDM will end up breaking up Pakistan.
They are already succeeding in doing that, but there is a massive propaganda spree by stunted Noonie animals that now IK is finished and after that everything will be fine, but since PDM and thier backers are so thick, after effects will lead to meltdown in Pakistan, economy won't be sustainable in the current circumstances, perfect recipe for disaster.
 
koolio said:
They are already succeeding in doing that, but there is a massive propaganda spree by stunted Noonie animals that now IK is finished and after that everything will be fine, but since PDM and thier backers are so thick, after effects will lead to meltdown in Pakistan, economy won't be sustainable in the current circumstances, perfect recipe for disaster.
IK will in the worst case take charge of KPK. I can already envisage a new bloc emerging out of old Pakistan. KPK, Balochistan and AJK.

Sindh and Punjab will remain the old Pakistan.
 
Add GB too, since they don't want anything to do with stupid establishment.
 
