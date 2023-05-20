Family of Ex-COAS Asif Nawaz Janjua is Being Hunted Down in Lahore

Crimson Blue
Khadeja Shah who is grand daughter of late Asif Nawaz Janjua is being hunted down in Lahore. ISI dispatched their cronies to her house but since she was not at home, her husband and other family members were picked up, without warrants.
Currently police is conducting raids across Lahore to arrest her. And T.V channels are playing tickers where she is being portrayed as a wanted terrorist.
