Faizabad sit-in case: Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed summoned by commission

The commission plans to issue a summons notice to Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed in the upcoming week, seeking his appearance regarding the investigation into the sit-in.During the commission’s proceedings, IB officer Sajid Kayani, previously serving as SSP Operations Islamabad in 2017, provided a comprehensive three-hour statement. Kayani asserted that there was no external interference in the operation against Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).Furthermore, the Commission of Inquiry has also summoned IG Islamabad Khalid Khattak, who was appointed during the Faizabad sit-in. Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed’s tenure as the Director General of the ISI during the protest period has raised interest in his involvement, prompting the commission's decision to seek his testimony.Earlier last month, a 3-member bench comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, hearing 9 review petitions against the decision of 6 February 2019 in the Faizabad sit-in case.The caretaker government has taken a significant step by establishing a commission of inquiry to investigate the Faizabad sit-in case. The commission, led by former Inspector General (IG) of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, also includes Additional Secretary Home Khush Khal Khan and a former Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police.According to the official notification, this three-member commission has been tasked with identifying the individuals responsible for orchestrating the Faizabad sit-in. Moreover, the commission holds the authority to recommend legal actions against those found culpable.In a separate development, a 3-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minullah, heard nine review petitions challenging the February 6, 2019 decision in the Faizabad sit-in case. The bench expressed a keen interest in discerning the true mastermind behind the Faizabad sit-in.It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had reserved its decision on the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) sit-in at Faizabad in November 2018. The case, initiated as a suo motu, was subsequently disposed of in 2019, with directives given to various entities, including the government, law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and the army's public relations department (ISPR), to operate within their respective jurisdictions.The Faizabad sit-in had erupted in November 2017, lasting 22 days, and was fueled by objections to changes in the nomination form affidavit for election candidates. The altered wording in the affidavit, replacing 'oath' with 'declare,' led to protests by the TLP. An agreement, mediated by the army, ultimately diffused the situation, with the resignation of the Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid accepted by then-Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.Recently, the Supreme Court revisited the Faizabad dharna case, with nine parties, including the Federal Government, Election Commission, PEMRA, Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, and Awami Muslim League, filing revision petitions against the previous decision. During the first hearing in four years on September 28, most applicants sought to withdraw their applications.This development signifies a renewed effort to thoroughly investigate the Faizabad sit-in case, shedding light on its intricate details and key players. The commission's findings, expected within two months, will contribute to the ongoing quest for accountability and justice related to this significant event in Pakistan's recent history.