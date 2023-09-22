What's new

Faisal Vawda’s prediction about CJP comes true

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,649
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Two predictions of former federal minister Faisal Vawda about the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the former one, become true.

According to details, Vawda in a TV interview on September 18 had claimed that Justice Qazi Faez Isa would reopen the Faizabad sit-in case as soon after his charge as chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The prediction came true as the CJP reopened the case on Thursday and fixed it for hearing on September 28.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa including Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Athar Minallah will hear the Faizabad sit-in review case on September 28.

Read more: CJP Faiz Isa fixes Faizabad sit-in review case for hearing

His prediction about the former CJP Justice (retired) Umar Ata Bandial about striking down the NAB Amendment Act also proved true as he binned a few sections of the law on his last working day as CJP.

Speaking at ARY News’ program, 11th Hour, Faisal Vawda said that no one was above the law, and termed COAS General Asim Munir and CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the current heroes of the country.

He predicted that the Faizaabad review case would create ‘problems’ for many.
arynews.tv

Faisal Vawda's prediction about CJP comes true

ISLAMABAD: Two predictions of former federal minister Faisal Vawda about the new Chief Justice of Pakistan and the former one, become true. According to
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CJP Faiz Isa fixes Faizabad sit-in review case for hearing
Replies
11
Views
112
Kharral
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Stage set for Justice Isa as 'tearful' Bandial bows out as CJP
Replies
0
Views
87
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CJP Isa lauded for inviting wife on stage during oath-taking ceremony
Replies
13
Views
267
Jf Thunder
Jf Thunder
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
CJP Isa-led full court to hear petition against SC practice law tomorrow
Replies
1
Views
78
Cash GK
Cash GK
muhammadhafeezmalik
Army Can't Break Brave, Resilient Imran Khan: CJ Bandial Tells Journalists
2 3
Replies
35
Views
813
Riz
Riz

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom