Faisal Vawda sees confession of more PTI leaders on May 9 riots After Usman Dar's statement on the May 9 riots, former federal minister Faisal Vawda has claimed that more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders will make

Usman Dar, who remained ‘missing’ after being ‘picked’ from Karachi, emerged on a private TV on Wednesday and held the PTI chief responsible for the events that took place following May 9.He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.Exclusively talking to ARY News, Vawda said Usman Dar knew everything from the beginning about the May 9 riots but did not have the courage to expose the conspiracy.The names Usman Dar took in an interview are 100pc correct, however, he forgot to mention some others, he added.The former minister reiterated that people near the PTI chief brought the party into the present situation and added that it is good that people are now admitting to their mistakes.The former federal minister claimed that Farrukh Habib, Sadaqat Abbasi and others will also come forward to make confessions on the May 9 riots, in the next few days.He said the purpose of the march was to bar General Asim Munir from becoming the chief of the army staff.Faisal Vawda said that incumbent CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and COAS General Asim Munir are the heroes of the nation.