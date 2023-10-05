What's new

Faisal Vawda sees confession of more PTI leaders on May 9 riots

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
16,768
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1696526224385.png

After Usman Dar’s statement on the May 9 riots, former federal minister Faisal Vawda has claimed that more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders will make confessions in the near future.

Usman Dar, who remained ‘missing’ after being ‘picked’ from Karachi, emerged on a private TV on Wednesday and held the PTI chief responsible for the events that took place following May 9.

He detailed that the planning of the May 9 riots was finalised in a meeting held at Zaman Park under the chair of the PTI chief. The PTI chairman had directly instructed party leaders to target sensitive installations if he was arrested.


Exclusively talking to ARY News, Vawda said Usman Dar knew everything from the beginning about the May 9 riots but did not have the courage to expose the conspiracy.

The names Usman Dar took in an interview are 100pc correct, however, he forgot to mention some others, he added.

The former minister reiterated that people near the PTI chief brought the party into the present situation and added that it is good that people are now admitting to their mistakes.

Read more: Chairman PTI mastermind of May 9 riots: Usman Dar

The former federal minister claimed that Farrukh Habib, Sadaqat Abbasi and others will also come forward to make confessions on the May 9 riots, in the next few days.

He said the purpose of the march was to bar General Asim Munir from becoming the chief of the army staff.

Faisal Vawda said that incumbent CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa and COAS General Asim Munir are the heroes of the nation.
arynews.tv

Faisal Vawda sees confession of more PTI leaders on May 9 riots

After Usman Dar's statement on the May 9 riots, former federal minister Faisal Vawda has claimed that more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders will make
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Faisal Vawda labels previous cabinet members ‘most wanted’
Replies
1
Views
127
Jango
Jango
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Faisal Vawda’s prediction about CJP comes true
Replies
0
Views
112
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
October 21 won't be a good day, Faisal Vawda warns Nawaz Sharif
Replies
0
Views
126
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Vawda says ruling parties under delusion of being only option
Replies
5
Views
246
truthseeker2010
T
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Usman Dar arrested from Karachi’s Malir
Replies
2
Views
160
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom