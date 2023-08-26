Failed Nation Report: Pakistanis protesting Electricity Bills

Pakistanis Upset by High Electric Bills

August 26, 2023 11:18 AM

VOA News

People visit the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 25, 2023. Pakistanis are protesting increased taxes on electricity bills.

People visit the Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Aug. 25, 2023. Pakistanis are protesting increased taxes on electricity bills.



Consumers are taking to Pakistan’s streets to protest recently increased taxes on electricity bills.



In response, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for an emergency ministers’ meeting Sunday to discuss the high electricity bills.



“In the meeting, a briefing will be taken from the ministry of power and distribution companies and consultations will be held regarding giving maximum relief to consumers regarding electricity bills,” the prime minister posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



One person told the newspaper Dawn that his electricity bill was so high he could not afford to pay his children’s school fees. Another person said his bill



had doubled.



‘Don’t pay electricity bills’: Announcements from mosques make situation fluid

Overcharging sparks protests, people beat electric companies' workers

SAMAA WEB DESK

about 2 hours ago

FaceBook

Twitter

Linkedin

WhatsApp

The recent hike in electricity bills and overcharging have lit a fire under many people to take to the streets in protest as the cost of living skyrockets. Videos of announcements from mosques urging citizens not to pay the bills have gone viral on the internet.



The cost of electricity has surged up to Rs65 per unit that is being considered the fallout of standby agreement of International Monetary Fund (IMF). Apart from this, the cost of a litre of petrol is over Rs290 and likely to see an increment from next month.





Pause



Unmute



Close PlayerUnibots.in

Organized and unorganized protests are kicking up a storm in different parts of the country against the rising cost of living, so much so that the government is feeling the heat.



The people have refused to pay the bills.



In addition, videos of low-wage workers have been flooding the internet as they vent their frustrations about their astronomical power bills. They lament that the amount due is multiples of their monthly earnings despite minimal usage.



These videos have sparked outrage and anger among the masses.