What's new

Exposing India's hosting of ICC Cricket World Cup | Worst ever Host, yet lush stadium & facilities

AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 1, 2010
Messages
10,752
Reaction score
-2
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Exposing India's hosting of ICC Cricket World Cup | Worst ever Host, yet lush stadium & facilities


India's 'Solo' Host ICC World-cup 2023 full Exposed postmortem Report | The Game marred with Politics, Mismanagement, No-visas, Tempered pitches, Bias decisions, Umpiring issues, selected grounds for Indian Team | Unwelcoming behavior of Indians towards over-seas fans, Tickets issues in Pakistan vs India Match.
 

Similar threads

AsianLion
India's 'Solo' Host ICC Worldcup 2023 Fully exposed Postmortem Report | The Game marred with Politics, Mismanagement, No-visas, Tempered pitches, Bias
Replies
1
Views
16
Kaniska
K
hatehs
Man storms pitch of Ahmedabad Stadium during Cricket World Cup Final Match with Palestine shirt, Bharatis go INSANE with rage
Replies
4
Views
173
Olympus81
O
AsianLion
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Matches Discussion & News | 50 Over ODI Format | Hosted under India's Mismanagement
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
6K
AsianLion
AsianLion
AsianLion
2025 ICC Champions Trophy || Biggest ICC event in World Cricket || Sparkling Matches || Hosted by Pakistan
Replies
5
Views
435
karmaa
K
hatehs
OUTRAGE in BHARAT after Australian cricketers post image showing them with their feet LOUNGING on 2023 WORLD CUP MURTI
Replies
2
Views
66
hatehs
hatehs

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom