Exposing India's hosting of ICC Cricket World Cup | Worst ever Host, yet lush stadium & facilities
India's 'Solo' Host ICC World-cup 2023 full Exposed postmortem Report | The Game marred with Politics, Mismanagement, No-visas, Tempered pitches, Bias decisions, Umpiring issues, selected grounds for Indian Team | Unwelcoming behavior of Indians towards over-seas fans, Tickets issues in Pakistan vs India Match.
